iQOO Neo 7 to launch today: When, where to watch the event LIVE? What can you expect?

    iQOO has confirmed the Neo 7 will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC -- making it the first phone to ship with this chipset. The iQOO Neo 7 will come with 120W fast charging support. It has triple cameras on the back.

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7 will launch in India today.  Fans may witness the live stream of the company's virtual product introduction on the YouTube account of iQOO India. The phone's design and certain important specifications have been made public by iQOO ahead of the debut. The iQOO Neo 7 has a boxy, rounded-edged style identical to the iQOO Neo 6 from the previous year. However, this year's colour possibilities are different, and clients can select among variations in dark blue (or black) or light blue.

    The iQOO Neo 7 virtual event will start at 12 PM as previously indicated, and a live feed will be available on YouTube. The Neo 7 will be sold through official iQOO channels and Amazon, same like other iQOO phones.

    The Neo 7 will be the first phone to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, according to confirmation from iQOO. The SoC will be combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The most expensive model will have 12GB of RAM.

    In addition, the iQOO Neo 7 has 120W rapid charging, allowing customers to charge their devices to 50% in just 10 minutes.

    The iQOO Neo 7 reportedly has three cameras on the rear, per leaks. A 64-megapixel camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera might be part of the camera system. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front of the device. 

    It will compete against devices, such as Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a. 

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
