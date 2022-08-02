iQOO 9T 5G to launch today; when and where to watch event, know expected price, specs

A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will be available on the iQOO 9T. The display will be HDR10+ certified and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Know when and where to watch the launch event.

The newest smartphone from iQOO, the iQOO 9T, will be unveiled in India on August 2 at 12 PM during an online event. The next smartphone is likely to compete directly with the OnePlus 10T, which is due to release on August 3. It is powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

Today, August 2, at 12:30 p.m., the iQOO 9T 5G will be formally unveiled in India. It will thereafter be on sale. To see all the live updates, go to the company's social media accounts or YouTube channel. To view the event live, click on the embedded webcast link below.

The brand's flagship product, the iQOO 9T, is anticipated to sell for between Rs 40,000 and 45,000 in India. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset will power the iQOO 9T, claims the manufacturer.

The smartphone will have three colour stripes on the back panel in a style inspired by BMW Motorsport, according to the Amazon description. The triple back camera arrangement is also seen in the teaser image. The Vivo V1+ imaging processor, which was utilised in the newly released Vivo X80 Pro, is also rumoured to be present in the smartphone.

A 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate will be available on the iQOO 9T. The display will be HDR10+ certified and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. For increased security, an under-screen fingerprint scanner is anticipated.

A 50MP Samsung GN5 primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP tertiary sensor—likely a telephoto sensor—make up the device's triple camera system on the rear. OIS with iQOO's gimbal-style stabilisation technology will be available on the primary camera. It will sport a 16MP selfie camera on the front.