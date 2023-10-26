iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; debut in India soon

The company's CEO Nipun Marya has announced the news on Twitter and revealed that the new flagship phone from iQOO will be coming soon to the country. It could arrive in December. Here is what to expect in terms of price and specifications.

The iQOO 12 is confirmed to launch in India. The CEO of the business, Nipun Marya, shared the information on Twitter and said that the new iQOO flagship phone will soon be available in the nation. Although he did not provide a specific launch date, we are aware that it is approaching and may occur this year. On November 7, the iQOO 12 will be on sale in China. A few weeks later, it is anticipated to make its Indian market debut.

To recall, the business debuted the iQOO 11 smartphone in China during the first week of December of the previous year. After a month, the gadget arrived in India in early January. Thus, it is anticipated that the iQOO 12 will follow suit. While this 5G phone is being launched in China in November, its India debut may take place in December. However, as iQOO has begun to tease the product, it is anticipated that it will shortly disclose the launch date. This is not verified yet.

In addition to declaring the iQOO 12's arrival and establishing its existence, Marya verified one important aspect. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor from Qualcomm, which was just announced and will power a lot of 2024 major phones.

According to him, the iQOO 12 would be the first phone in India to give customers access to this processor for potent performance. This implies that the iQOO 12 debut will not be postponed by the firm, and it will aim to arrive in India shortly after its introduction in China.

The business has not yet made the remaining facts publicly available. However, the leaks have provided a decent indication of what to anticipate in terms of specifications from the smartphone.

According to the leaks, the iQOO 12 may include an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 2K resolution. According to rumours, the next iQOO phone will also have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that would enable users to unlock the device even with damp or wet fingertips. Plus, a triple rear camera system is expected to have a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with the ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and a 64-megapixel sensor as the third camera. The third camera would have a 3X optical zoom. Under the hood, a 5,000mAh battery and compatibility for 200W fast charging technology were also shown.