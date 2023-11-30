iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch

iQOO 12, a highly anticipated smartphone set to launch in India on December 12, has had its pricing details leaked ahead of the event. It is rumoured to come with Android 14 pre-installed and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The much awaited iQOO 12 is scheduled to launch in India on December 12, and the excitement around it has grown as a prominent tipster leaked important data like the price in advance. Although iQOO has kept the details of the phone's specs a secret, leaks have revealed a number of important details. Notably, the iQOO 12 is poised to take the stage as the first smartphone to ship with Android 14 pre-installed, following the Pixel 8 series. The device's state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which powers its performance, suggests a promising combination of cutting-edge features and superior capabilities.

By posting a picture of the retail packaging for the iQOO 12, tipster Mukul Sharma revealed the anticipated pricing of the device in India. The figures "5X,999" on the box suggest that the pricing would be less than Rs 60,000, even if this isn't confirmed.

Sharma claims that the iQOO 12 might cost between Rs 53,000 and Rs 55,000, or around Rs 56,999. Two variants—12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB—are expected to launch with a suggested starting price of Rs 56,999. The entry-level iQOO 12 model, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, costs around Rs 45,800 (RMB 3,999) in China.

The iQOO 12 packs a punch with impressive specs. Its display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED screen, boasting a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, and an incredibly bright 3000 nits at peak brightness, promising a vibrant visual experience. It offers up to a whopping 16GB of RAM and a capacious 1TB storage, ensuring ample space for files and smooth multitasking.

The camera arrangement is sure to satisfy photography aficionados. The iQOO 12 has a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom and an amazing 100x digital zoom capacity, in addition to a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. With its 16MP front camera, selfie enthusiasts are in for a treat.

A sturdy 5,000mAh battery powers all of these functions, and it can handle lightning-fast 120W fast charging as well, so there is little downtime and rapid top-ups for continuous use. All things considered, the iQOO 12 appears ready to provide consumers looking for the best specs with a high-performance, feature-rich smartphone experience.

