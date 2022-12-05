Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO 11 to launch on December 8; likely to offer 2K display, 120W charging & more

    iQOO will be hosting its revised launch event in China next week, where the new products will be unveiled. The iQOO 10 successor is pitted to be the latest model to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and bump up the charging capability of the device.

    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    The iQOO 11 will likely be the name given to the company's next-generation flagship series by customers when it launches. iQOO had intended to release the gadgets sooner, but has changed its mind and will make the formal announcement on December 8 in China.

    The iQOO 10 successor is anticipated to be the most recent model to employ the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which will increase the device's charging capacity. In addition, anticipate that the phone, which will once again come in standard and Pro versions, will receive top-tier cameras from iQOO.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Both the vanilla and the Pro versions of the iQOO 11 series will be available, but it seems the business doesn't want to sacrifice performance and is rumoured to be employing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor on both devices. The similarities, however, mostly stop there. A 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate is anticipated from iQOO.

    The Pro has a curved panel, whereas the standard iQOO 11 has a flat appearance. Both versions are probably going to come with 512GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM, which might not enable extension. iQOO continues to utilise the Funtouch OS version, but with Android 13.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    On the imaging front, iQOO 11 is likely to feature three cameras at the back, while the Pro includes a quad-rear camera setup.  The Vivo V2 custom chip is anticipated to be used by iQOO for processing and low-light recording. The Pro version is anticipated to have a 4,700mAh battery but provide you 200W charging speed, one of the quickest on the market, while the iQOO 11 should feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

    Particularly when it comes to places like India perhaps early in the next year, these enhancements may wind up raising the price level of the iQOO 11 series.

    Also Read | Nothing CEO Carl Pei reviews Apple iPhone 14 Pro, claims it to be superior to Phone 1 | WATCH

