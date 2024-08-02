Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone to MacBook: Take a look at full list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence

    Apple Intelligence is a set of upcoming artificial intelligence tools that can help you generate images from text, get email summaries and search through your photos using natural language.  While iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will all come with Apple Intelligence built in, not every iPhone, iPad, or Mac will have access to every function because most processing takes place on the device itself.

    For the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Apple recently released the iOS 18.1 beta, iPadOS 18.1 beta, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta. Many much awaited Apple Intelligence improvements, including an improved Siri and an upgraded Photos app with support for natural language search, are included in the latest software version. It still lacks some AI capabilities, though, such as Genmoji and ChatGPT integration for picture creation, which the firm claims will be available later this year. While iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will all come with Apple Intelligence built in, not every iPhone, iPad, or Mac will have access to every function because most processing takes place on the device itself.

    If you are wondering whether your Apple device will get these features, here’s the full list of devices that support Apple Intelligence.

    iPhone

    • iPhone 15 Pro
    • iPhone 15 Pro Max
    • All iPhone 16 series devices (expected)

    iPad

    • M1 iPad Air
    • M2 iPad Air
    • M1 iPad Pro
    • M2 iPad Pro
    • M4 iPad Pro

    MacBook

    • M1 MacBook Pro
    • M2 MacBook Pro
    • M3 MacBook Pro
    • M1 MacBook Air
    • M2 MacBook Air
    • M3 MacBook Air

    iMac

    • M1 iMac
    • M2 iMac

    Mac

    • M1 Mac Studio
    • M2 Mac Studio
    • M1 Mac mini
    • M2 Mac mini
    • M3 Mac Pro

    It's currently unknown whether the tech giant is planning to add any of these functions to the Vision Pro, HomePod, or Apple Watch. Apple also made it clear that at launch, Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

    Your Apple device will receive iOS 18 beta, iPadOS 18 beta, and MacOS Sequoia 15 beta instead of iOS 18.1 beta, iPadOS 18.1 beta, and MacOS Sequoia 15.1 beta if it is not compatible with Apple Intelligence features. It should be noted that after installing the most recent beta, you will not be able to utilise the Apple Intelligence capabilities immediately as they are currently only available in the United States and need users to sign up for a waitlist.

    (Photo credits: @heykahn | Twitter)

