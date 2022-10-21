iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner, 6.1-inch display and more, suggest new leaks

Reports suggest that it is rumoured that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a bigger display and will be powered by Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset. The device is expected to launch in 2023.

Apple has been preparing to release the iPhone SE 4 in the international market. According to the tipsters, the future device from the US-based tech giant would have a 6.1-inch display, which is larger than the prior models' 4.7-inch displays.

The forthcoming iPhone SE will have the exact same design as the iPhone XR. According to tech news breaker Jon Prosser, the new smartphone is consistent with earlier rumours. Additionally, according to the rumour, the iPhone SE 2 and SE 3 models would have a look that is comparable to the iPhone 8.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 will not have thick bezels on the top and bottom sides of the device. The smartphone is claimed to have a notched display with thin bezels, thus the home button is not there and cannot be used. The fingerprint reader was included into the Home button in earlier iterations.

The new iPhone SE 4 may also be the first Apple device to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which has never been seen before, according to rumours. Additionally, it is anticipated to arrive in the following year, however the tipster has not provided a precise launch date.

A larger battery could also be included with the phone. The A15 bionic chipset, which now powers the iPhone 13 series, may also be included in the upcoming iPhone SE. According to rumours, some iPhone 14 versions will also employ the A15 chipset.

It is also important to note that the leak does not confirm the iPhone SE 4's internals. However, the rumour indicates that the handset will likely include an Apple A15 or A16 Bionic CPU and a single camera with LED flash on the back. Black, red, and white colour options are anticipated for the SE model's next iteration.

