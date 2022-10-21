Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner, 6.1-inch display and more, suggest new leaks

    Reports suggest that it is rumoured that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a bigger display and will be powered by Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset. The device is expected to launch in 2023.
     

    iPhone SE 4 to feature fingerprint scanner 61 inch display and more suggest new leaks gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Apple has been preparing to release the iPhone SE 4 in the international market. According to the tipsters, the future device from the US-based tech giant would have a 6.1-inch display, which is larger than the prior models' 4.7-inch displays.

    The forthcoming iPhone SE will have the exact same design as the iPhone XR. According to tech news breaker Jon Prosser, the new smartphone is consistent with earlier rumours. Additionally, according to the rumour, the iPhone SE 2 and SE 3 models would have a look that is comparable to the iPhone 8.

    Also Read | Facebook's latest feature enables group admins to withdraw false information

    Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 will not have thick bezels on the top and bottom sides of the device. The smartphone is claimed to have a notched display with thin bezels, thus the home button is not there and cannot be used. The fingerprint reader was included into the Home button in earlier iterations.

    The new iPhone SE 4 may also be the first Apple device to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which has never been seen before, according to rumours. Additionally, it is anticipated to arrive in the following year, however the tipster has not provided a precise launch date.

    Also Read | Google fined Rs 1337.76 crore by India for abusing its position

    A larger battery could also be included with the phone. The A15 bionic chipset, which now powers the iPhone 13 series, may also be included in the upcoming iPhone SE. According to rumours, some iPhone 14 versions will also employ the A15 chipset.

    It is also important to note that the leak does not confirm the iPhone SE 4's internals. However, the rumour indicates that the handset will likely include an Apple A15 or A16 Bionic CPU and a single camera with LED flash on the back. Black, red, and white colour options are anticipated for the SE model's next iteration.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man life after a brutal car accident gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

    Nothing Phone 1 to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support Report gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be first phone in India to get Jio 5G support: Report

    Samsung Diwali offer Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free here is how to buy it gcw

    Samsung Diwali offer: Buy Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get Galaxy watch 4 almost free; here's how to buy it

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024 foldable iPhone might be next gcw

    Apple likely to launch foldable iPad in 2024, foldable iPhone might be next

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type C powered Siri remote launched All about it gcw

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type-C powered Siri remote launched; All about it

    Recent Stories

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral

    Rishi Sunak to Boris Johnson 5 top contenders who can replace Liz Truss gcw

    Rishi Sunak to Boris Johnson: 5 top contenders who can replace Liz Truss

    Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras RBA

    Diwali 2022: Salt to Dishwashing powder-5 ways to clean Gold and Silver jewellery at home this Dhanteras

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Social media flares as Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped by Manchester United for trip to Chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Social media flares as Ronaldo is dropped by Man United for trip to Chelsea

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon