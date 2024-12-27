iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

Discover the top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024, offering powerful processors, stunning cameras, and smooth gaming experiences. Find the perfect phone for your needs and budget, from budget-friendly options to flagship killers.

Purchasing a new phone may be difficult, particularly if gaming or sophisticated tasks like picture or video editing are your top priorities. There are hundreds of possibilities now, and while the majority of flagship phones do a fantastic job at gaming smoothly, their value for money may not be that great. We tell you which phones are good value depending on their price.

Thus, we have selected five phones that were released in 2024 and provide high performance and value for the money.

1. iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 is an expensive phone, but when it comes to performance, features and overall quality, it is one of the most appealing phones. Additionally, the phone provides outstanding gaming performance without any latency or problems thanks to the A17 Bionic CPU. Not only that, but the phone's upgraded camera configuration With a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP sensor, the phone excels in both areas and justifies its Rs 79,900 price tag.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24

Once more, among the best phones available in the Android ecosystem is the Galaxy S24. These days, the phone costs about Rs 50,000 and comes with a top-tier triple back camera array and a Samsung Exynos 2400 CPU that runs smoothly. Additionally, the phone performs well overall and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. In addition, the phone has seven years of software support and a number of AI functions.

3. OnePlus 12R

One of the greatest chipsets available at the Rs 35,000 price range is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, which powers the OnePlus 12R. The phone has an excellent camera and software experience with new OxygenOS features, in addition to good gaming performance. Additionally, the phone will get Android upgrades for a number of years.

4. Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The phone, which was just released, costs Rs 30,999. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, it has a decent display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. The processor is powerful enough to run demanding games like Genshin Impact and most other gaming requirements. It also has a large 6200mAh battery that lasts an incredible two days between charges, as well as a decent camera.

5. Vivo T3 Ultra

One of the most underappreciated phones available is the Vivo T3 Ultra. The phone has a powerful MediaTek Dimesity processor that provides quick and smooth performance, making it ideal for demanding users. In addition to having several features focused on games, the phone has excellent heat management. Not only that, but the phone, which retails for Rs 31,999, also features a good-sized 5500mAh battery and a functional 50MP dual camera configuration.

