iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week?

With the expected arrival of the iPhone 16 series, Apple is likely to discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, continuing its trend of retiring high-end models a year after launch to promote newer products and manage market positioning.

Apple's much awaited yearly iPhone event, scheduled for September 9, is rapidly approaching. The tech behemoth is anticipated to reveal its most recent iPhone range, with the iPhone 16 series taking centre stage, as usual. We anticipate the release of new Apple Watch models, the next generation of AirPods, and maybe even a few surprises in addition to the new iPhones. But with the release of the latest Apple goods, the Cupertino firm will also be saying goodbye to its previous lineup. It appears that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are being discontinued this year, in keeping with the custom that Apple has set.

Apple has instituted a practice of discontinuing its high-end flagship iPhones within a year of their launch in recent times. With the release of the iPhone XS and XR in 2018, this practice got underway. Apple discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with the release of the iPhone 15. It appears that the iPhone 15 Pro versions are taking the stage this year. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, albeit having a titanium body and offering cutting-edge technologies, are anticipated to be phased away soon after the release of the iPhone 16.

Apple is probably going to bid a fond farewell to its initial Pro models with a titanium frame, which provide a more robust and lightweight construction than their stainless steel counterparts, in order to promote its next generation of phones. A new colour scheme, Blue Titanium, was also debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro models, and it was well appreciated by consumers.

The iPhone 15 Pro will be replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is anticipated to include bigger screens, an AI-focused A18 Pro CPU, and new design aspects. While the iPhone 15 Pro range isn't inherently weak, it isn't quite as strong as the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.

Along with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, Apple is also expected to discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, SE 2, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, and iPad 10 from the shelves.

However, why does Apple stop selling its potent new products that are only a year old? It is reported that a mix of product differentiation and market positioning is the driving force behind Apple's plans to abandon earlier generation devices. Apple urges users to choose the newest and best products or to think about more affordable choices like the regular models, which often remain available for a longer length of time, by eliminating the Pro models from the previous year's catalogue.

