iPhone 16 series: Apple to revamp design, feature vertical cameras; Pro models may get shutter button

September is when Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 16, its next flagship model. Although the company has not confirmed anything, there are rumours that the gadget may return to a vertical camera setup along with an upgraded camera button.

All eyes are on Apple's next move following WWDC 2024. According to custom, the next event Apple September will reveal the upcoming flagship, the iPhone 16. Apple said earlier this month that iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence will be included with the iPhone 16. It did not, however, present any information on hardware advancements. However, the leaks and speculations have a lot to reveal. TechNetBook received images of iPhone 16 cases in the most recent leak, which appears to show an upgraded design.

The report indicates that the plain old iPhone 16 model would get a makeover. According to the leaked photos of smartphone covers, the iPhone 16 may include a vertical camera configuration with a cutout for a physical shutter button.

Regarding the camera setup, this is not the first time that such leaks have come out. In line with the most recent leak, there have been reports suggesting a vertical camera arrangement with a separate camera button and an action button. This configuration will resemble that of the iPhone X and iPhone 11.

It is believed that the haptic engine powers the dedicated camera button, which enables users to press lightly to focus on a subject and then tap again to capture a picture. This button has the capacity to take pictures and record movies just like a shutter on a camera. The Action button and this button will not be the same.

What can you expect from iPhone 16 series?

Depending on the model, the A18 or A17 Pro processor is anticipated to power the iPhone 16 series, with the Pro versions getting the more potent version. This new device, which will be based on the most recent 3-nanometer node, could boost speed and efficiency, resulting in more seamless and effective multitasking. In order to provide additional room and performance for all user demands, an increase to 8GB of RAM and default storage beginning at 256GB are also planned.

It's also rumoured that the next iPhones will enable Wi-Fi 6E, which provides quicker and more dependable internet access. Additionally, according to some reports, the Pro versions may come with Wi-Fi 7, which would improve internet reliability and speeds even more.

Enhancements to battery life are yet another top priority for the iPhone 16 series. According to leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may come with bigger batteries that might provide a battery life of more than 30 hours. Compared to the iPhone 15 series' current all-day battery life guarantee, this would be a major improvement. According to reports, Apple is also looking at novel methods for controlling heat dispersion in order to solve concerns brought up by overheating problems in earlier versions.

