    iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 series, older models get MASSIVE price cut; How much will you pay for them now?

    With the release of the iPhone 16, Apple has reduced the prices of previous models like the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, and 14. The price drop raises the question of whether consumers will still find these older models appealing despite their lack of the latest AI features.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Apple has made the decision to lower the cost of the previous iPhone models on the market in light of the release of the new iPhone 16. Millions of people were enthusiastic about the iPhone 16 event mainly because all of the new Apple Intelligence capabilities are available to them, something that the previous iPhone models, including as the 15 and 15 Plus, would not be able to do due to hardware restrictions.

    Does that mean these models are not appealing to buyers and they will just upgrade to the latest iPhones?

    – iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 79,900

    – iPhone 15: Rs 69,900

    – iPhone 14 Plus: Rs 69,900

    – iPhone 14: Rs 59,900

    – iPhone SE: Rs 47,600

    The iPhone 15 is currently Rs 10,000 less expensive than it was at launch, as you can see here. The 15 Plus variant is currently available for Rs 79,900. The new pricing of the iPhone 14 in India is Rs 59,900, but if you're content to purchase the older iPhone 14 Plus model, you can acquire it for less than Rs 70,000. Even the iPhone SE is still available in Apple's portfolio and is now less expensive—at least until the anticipated iPhone SE 4 debuts in the following year.

    Although Apple has officially decided to withdraw some of its most popular iPhone models, such as the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models with AI support, these devices will still be available in the company's catalogue. Not only that, but this week the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods were removed from the official shop. The iPhone SE model, which has Touch ID, is oddly still available even though the iPhone 13 is no longer available.

