iPhone 15 series update: Pro model to have 256GB base storage, may go up to 2TB

The company has kept its lineup simple with storage models but this year's Pro variants could see a major shakeup. Reports say that Apple could make 256GB as the base storage model for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max this year.

With the release of the new iPhone 15 Pro models this year, Apple may have finally solved the storage issue for iPhone consumers. We already know that the new iPhone 15 series will be more expensive, but it appears that this pricing rise may really provide significant relief for consumers.

According to rumours, Apple may decide to produce the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max with 256GB of basic storage this year. There are also rumours that the corporation may offer customers iPhone 15 Pro variants with up to 2TB of storage. Apple has been shrewd with the storage options for iPhones over the years.

Initially, the corporation offered a 64GB edition before switching to 256GB; as of late, the base model is now 128GB.

However, with the development of camera technology and the expansion of app sizes, consumers have been pleading for a rise in the base model, which may finally materialise this year, at least for the Pro versions that have been Apple's best-selling products in recent years. Expect a significant increase in the size of the photographs and movies taken on the upcoming iPhone models if they indeed include a 48MP camera.

Therefore, having a 256GB basic storage option for the iPhone 15 Pro duos is excellent news for both consumers and Apple as it enables them to increase the price, further boosting Apple's bottom line. The Dynamic Island notch, new A-series CPU, and triple camera arrangement at the rear are all included in the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Because of all these resources, it is crucial that Apple chooses a 256GB storage option for the iPhone this year. According to most rumours, this will eventually happen, offering customers additional options based on their requirements.

