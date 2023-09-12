Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro to launch with 8GB RAM, 1TB storage configuration?

    Apple will launch the latest iPhone 15 series -- the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Watch Series 9, second-gen Watch Ultra and AirPods with USB Type C Port. MacRumors has confirmed that the new iPhone Pro line will once again include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.
     

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    With few hours left in the Apple Wonderlust event today at 10:30 PM, a new leak has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will stick to the 1TB storage option on the iPhone 15 Pro Model this year as well.

    For some time now, there have been rumours about a 2TB iPhone 15 Pro, but it has not yet materialised. According to MacRumors, the next iPhone Pro range will once more offer 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

    “Though there were rumors of a 2TB storage configuration from Naver user Yeux1122, MacRumors has seen no evidence that it was considered. A Weibo leak also suggested that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ would start out with 256GB of storage, but that appears to be incorrect as well. Storage options will align with the storage tiers of the iPhone 14 Pro," the report said.

    According to the rumour, Apple would reportedly employ LPDDR5DRAM, the same RAM type featured in last year's flagship iPhones, for the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants were evaluated.

    It's probable that the 6GB configuration has been dropped since Apple will offer 8GB on the iPhone 15 Pro, according to a recent report from TrendForce. The iPhone 15 Pro will also include an upgraded A17 SoC made using TSMC's latest 3nm technology, in addition to the RAM boost. The A17 will reportedly include an additional GPU core for better graphics performance. Additionally, the performance cores will operate at a faster clock speed of 3.70 GHz as opposed to the A16's 3.46 GHz.

    Other improvements expected for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ include an all-new titanium frame, USB-C, and a periscope zoom lens on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

