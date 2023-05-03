iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

Amazon's exclusive discount on the iPhone 14 is only accessible to Prime members, who have access to Amazon's membership programme. The ultimate price of the iPhone 14 with this deal is Rs 39,293 for the customer. Here is a breakdown of the iPhone 14 deal.

The deals are back on Amazon, and if you've been eyeing the iPhone 14 in India, now is the time to buy and save some money. Amazon is launching a great bargain offer on the iPhone 14 that allows you to get the device for less than Rs 40,000.

The online platform's Summer Sale begins on May 4, but Prime members may get the exclusive iPhone 14 offer early. So, how can you acquire the iPhone 14 at a discount, how big of a discount do you receive, and what exactly does it include? Here are all the specifics.

The MRP of the iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900 and on Amazon, it is available for Rs 66,999. With bank discount (for ICICI and Kotak customers), it will price Rs 375 less.

With Amazon Pay ICICI credit card cashback, you will get Rs 2,331 rebate and the exchange value on old phone - maximum of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 can be deducted through Amazon Pay rewards.

When all of these statistics are added together, the ultimate price of the iPhone 14 vanilla model is Rs 39,232. When you read the terms and conditions, you'll notice that some of them are only available to certain customers.

Some of the above-mentioned discounts will need the use of an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or an ICICI bank card. The actual offer price from Amazon for the iPhone 14 is Rs 66,999, representing a Rs 12,910 savings on the iPhone model. Even at this price, the iPhone 14 is a wonderful deal, and if you happen to meet the other requirements, it becomes a no-brainer.

Amazon also claims you can get the iPhone 14 with a no-interest EMI for up to 12 months, which means you'll just have to pay Rs 128 every day for the next year.



