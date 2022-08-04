Will iPhone 14 launch at the same price as iPhone 13 in India?

It appears that Apple intends to price the iPhone 14 series similarly to the iPhone 13's. According to a recent report, the starting price of the forthcoming iPhone 14 model in India may be close to Rs 80,000.

The internet is inundated with leaks and rumours regarding Apple's new iPhone 14 series, which is set to debut next month. The Apple iPhone 14 series of models is the most talked-about smartphone in the world right now, and up to this point, analysts and industry insiders have virtually all of the information on the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 handsets. However, information on the cost of the next Apple iPhone 14 has emerged via a South Korean blog. The Apple iPhone 14 will come at the same pricing as the Apple iPhone 13, according to the report.

According to the report, the decision to freeze the Apple iPhone 14's initial launch price was made in an effort to increase sales. As the business may drop the "Mini" smartphone from the future range, the Apple iPhone 14 will be the most cheap smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

The A15 Bionic technology, which also powers the Apple iPhone 13 series, is believed to power the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple's first smartphone with a new moniker, the Apple iPhone 14 Max. This might be another factor in the company's decision to keep the price of the future smartphone same.

The Apple iPhone 14's A15 Bionic processor will reportedly be speedier than the Apple iPhone 13 series. According to rumours, the Apple iPhone 14 will contain an A15 Bionic CPU with a greater number of GPU cores, which will improve performance.

Like the previous two years, the Apple iPhone 14 series is said to include four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Later this month, the cellphones are anticipated to roll off the assembly line. According to tipper iHacktu ileaks, Apple will unveil its iPhone 14 series on September 13.

Also Read | iPhone 14 launch date confirmed? Is it releasing on September 13? Know here

It was anticipated that Apple will unveil its newest flagship iPhone series in the second week of September, but the insider says the September 13 launch date has been changed. The tipper also states that pre-orders for the 2022 Apple iPhone 14 models would open on September 16.