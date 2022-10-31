Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000? Grab Rs 69,990 Apple phone for THIS price

    Apple iPhone 13 was one of the most selling smartphone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Want to grab iPhone 13 at just Rs 48,490 in an amazing deal on Flipkart. Check out offer details below.
     

    iPhone 13 under Rs 50000 Grab Rs 69990 Apple phone for THIS price gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    One of the "best selling" Apple iPhones to date, the Apple iPhone 13 had a significant price reduction during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which helped it generate significant sales.

    However, did you know that an Apple iPhone 13 is still available for under Rs 50,000 even after the sale? The iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage costs Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website, while Flipkart has the device listed at Rs 66,990. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

    Also Read | Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

    The current pricing of the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart is Rs 66,990, and purchasers can receive 10% off with a CITI credit card up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, the platform is providing EMI options on debit and credit cards from several banks as well as 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Flipkart is providing Rs 18,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, which can further lower the cost of the smartphone.

    The Apple iPhone 13 is presently listed as Flipkart's best-selling item and had a successful Big Billion Days sale. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

    The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. 

    Also Read | Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have this feature from iPhone 8 iphone SE 3 gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements more fixes bugs glitches details here gcw

    Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear Stick launch gcw

    Nothing to open first store soon in London this year after Ear (Stick) launch

    Apple likely to kill 6 1 inch base iPhone model with iPhone 15 in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple likely to kill 6.1-inch base iPhone model in 2023: Report

    Nothing Ear Stick to launch today When and where to watch launch event what to expect gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) to launch today: When and where to watch launch event? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    Stuntmans beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt; horrific incident goes viral - gps

    Stuntman's beard catches fire as he performs dangerous stunt; horrific incident goes viral

    pro-wrestling WWE: Should The Rock daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments-ayh

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? Gaatchora actor passes away at 59 drb

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    'Subramanian Swamy not a private citizen' Delhi High Court raps Centre over failure to provide security AJR

    'Subramanian Swamy not a private citizen...' Delhi High Court raps Centre over failure to provide security

    Netflix profile transfer feature launched in india here is how to enable it gcw

    Netflix's ’Profile Transfer’ feature launched in India; Here's how to enable it

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon