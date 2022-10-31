iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000? Grab Rs 69,990 Apple phone for THIS price

Apple iPhone 13 was one of the most selling smartphone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Want to grab iPhone 13 at just Rs 48,490 in an amazing deal on Flipkart. Check out offer details below.

One of the "best selling" Apple iPhones to date, the Apple iPhone 13 had a significant price reduction during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which helped it generate significant sales.

However, did you know that an Apple iPhone 13 is still available for under Rs 50,000 even after the sale? The iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage costs Rs 69,900 on Apple's official website, while Flipkart has the device listed at Rs 66,990. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Also Read | Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

The current pricing of the Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart is Rs 66,990, and purchasers can receive 10% off with a CITI credit card up to Rs 2,000. Additionally, the platform is providing EMI options on debit and credit cards from several banks as well as 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Flipkart is providing Rs 18,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, which can further lower the cost of the smartphone.

The Apple iPhone 13 is presently listed as Flipkart's best-selling item and had a successful Big Billion Days sale. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Apple iPhone 13 is driven by the company's top-of-the-line A15 Bionic processor.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel back camera arrangement that records in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode is also included. According to the manufacturer, the gadget can play videos for up to 17 hours. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially.

Also Read | Apple releases watchOS 9.1 with battery life improvements & more, fixes bugs, glitches