iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check how to grab Apple smartphone

iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999? Flipkart Big Saving Days will end on May 10 and before that, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 28,999 after a massive price cut of Rs 43,401.

The Apple iPhone 13 is now available at the lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which begins today (May 3) for Flipkart Plus members. The Flipkart Big Saving Days will finish on May 10, but before then, you can acquire an Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 28,999, a Rs 43,401 price drop.

In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 56,999 after a Rs 12,901 discount. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,250 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This reduces the price of the Apple iPhone 13 to Rs 55,749.

In addition, purchasers may receive up to Rs 29,250 discount in return for an old smartphone. Buyers may acquire the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 28,999 with all deals and bank discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

To remember, the Apple iPhone 13 was released last year, along with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and small, for Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage models are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. The Apple iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 38,999 after a Rs 43,401 discount.

The Apple iPhone 13 has nearly identical features as the Apple iPhone 14 at a considerably lesser price, and if you want to buy a luxury Apple iPhone on a budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is a good option. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the company's flagship A15 Bionic processor.

The phone has a dual 12MP back camera configuration with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also has a front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera with Night mode. According to the business, the gadget can play video for up to 17 hours.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK