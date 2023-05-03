Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale; Check how to grab Apple smartphone

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 28,999? Flipkart Big Saving Days will end on May 10 and before that, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 28,999 after a massive price cut of Rs 43,401.
     

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 28999 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale Check how to grab Apple smartphone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone 13 is now available at the lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which begins today (May 3) for Flipkart Plus members. The Flipkart Big Saving Days will finish on May 10, but before then, you can acquire an Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 28,999, a Rs 43,401 price drop.

    In the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 56,999 after a Rs 12,901 discount. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1,250 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This reduces the price of the Apple iPhone 13 to Rs 55,749. 

    In addition, purchasers may receive up to Rs 29,250 discount in return for an old smartphone. Buyers may acquire the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 28,999 with all deals and bank discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

    To remember, the Apple iPhone 13 was released last year, along with the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and small, for Rs 79,900. Apple iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage models are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. The Apple iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 38,999 after a Rs 43,401 discount.

    The Apple iPhone 13 has nearly identical features as the Apple iPhone 14 at a considerably lesser price, and if you want to buy a luxury Apple iPhone on a budget, the Apple iPhone 13 is a good option. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the company's flagship A15 Bionic processor.

    The phone has a dual 12MP back camera configuration with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also has a front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera with Night mode. According to the business, the gadget can play video for up to 17 hours.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40000 Here is how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon check out deal offers gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Here's how to buy Apple smartphone on Amazon

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale know how to grab the deal gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available for Rs 16,750 at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart sale

    Google I O 2023 Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold 5 major announcements that you can expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a to Google Pixel Fold; 5 major announcements that you can expect

    Google Pixel 7a is coming to India will be available on Flipkart know launch date see first look other details gcw

    Google Pixel 7a is coming to India, will be available on Flipkart; Check out its FIRST LOOK

    Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025 Report gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display may launch in 2025: Report

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Ayushi Tiwari, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' making fans go crazy-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Ayushi Tiwari, Pawan Singh's BOLD song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Karnataka Elections 2023: BY Vijayendra Shikaripura gave strength to my father Yediyurappa

    'My father Yediyurappa is a legend in Karnataka politics... there are a lot of expectations from me'

    IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal anr

    IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till May 7; Possible cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023: Eshwarappa lists 3 reasons why BJP will get absolute majority (WATCH)

    Be like Virat Kohli: The Ultimate whole day diet plan a sportsperson cannot refuse-msw

    Be like Virat Kohli: The ultimate diet plan no sportsperson can refuse

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon