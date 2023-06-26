Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart? Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 11,999 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 47,901 discount. Know the details of the deal.

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications.  The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a wise choice if you want to buy a feature-rich smartphone because it was released for a starting price of Rs 69,900, about Rs 10,000 less than the Apple iPhone 12. After a Rs 47,901 reduction, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is presently on sale at Flipkart for Rs 11,999. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is already obsolete, and Flipkart will soon stop selling it as well.  After the release of the Apple iPhone 15, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, which is two generations old, can become difficult to obtain. 

    The first Mini smartphone in Apple's portfolio was the iPhone 12 Mini. The hype that Apple hoped to generate with the Apple iPhone 12 didn't materialise. The smartphone has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, and an A14 Bionic processor powers it from the inside out. The two 12MP rear cameras on the iPhone 12 Mini are identical to those on the larger Apple iPhone 12.

    After being discounted by Rs 8,901, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 50,999. Additionally, customers may receive a flat Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions for orders totaling at least Rs 50,000. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available for Rs 46,999. In addition, purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 35,000 in return for an old smartphone. Customers may get the Apple iPhone 12 Mini at for Rs 11,999 in the Flipkart sale after receiving all discounts and bank discounts totaling Rs 47,901.

