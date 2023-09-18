Honor 90 goes on sale for first time in India; Check out specs, price & launch offers

Honor is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on older phones. Honor is also offering a launch discount or coupon worth Rs 5000. Using the bank offers, coupons, exchange bonus, you can easily bring the price down to under Rs 30,000.

The new Honor 90 smartphone marks Honor's return to the Indian market. Today will be the first day of sales for the new smartphone in India. The sale will start on Amazon at 12 PM, and the corporation is making a variety of incentives to entice customers. After a lengthy three-year wait, the Honor 90 will bring an end to the Honor brand's obscurity in India. The phone competes with devices from OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing, and other premium-mid-range brands.

The first sale is happening today at 12 PM. Amazon has already put up a dedicated page for the device. The page also lists various offers available to the buyers.

Also Read | iOS 17 to roll out today: At what time will it release in India? Check eligible devices, features & more

The Honor 90 is available for Rs 37,999 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at launch. Priced at Rs 39,999 is the version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For owners of ICICI Bank and SBI cards, Amazon is providing an immediate bank discount of Rs 3,000. The promotion is open to EMI transactions as well as credit card and debit card owners.

Also Read | Nothing's CMF to launch budget smartwatch and earbuds on September 26

Additionally, the business is giving outdated phones an exchange incentive of Rs 2,000. Additionally, the business is providing a Rs 5000 launch discount or coupon, which can lower the cost to under Rs 30,000. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm powers the Honour 90 5G. The manufacturer asserts that the chipset can deliver a balance between performance and efficiency.

Powering the Honor 90 5G is a huge 5000mAh battery. The smartphone can charge from 0% to 100% using 66W SuperCharge technology in under 45 minutes. The gadget is offered in three different hues: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver.

Also Read | When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?