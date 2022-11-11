Here's what Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell said to users who plan to buy iPhone

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's iPhone has reached a level where most people—anywhere around the world—can afford and use the devices. And Tony Fadell, the co-creator of the iPhone, says they don’t need to buy the latest generation of the phone each year.
     

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Apple’s iPhone has fallen to a point where the majority of people, anywhere in the world can use and afford an iPhone. Additionally, according to Tony Fadell, co-creator of the iPhone, customers do not always need to buy the most recent model. Tony disclosed that he personally owns a 12th generation iPhone at an event.

    In an interview with a mediaoutlet, Tony said, "The only thing you have to realise is just as revolutionary as the computer was or the mobile phone was back in the day, that sometimes at some point, they reach a technical apex."

    Tony invented the renowned portable music player known as the iPod, which had a significant role in the development of the iPhone. After 20 years and 32 models, Apple discontinued the iPod in May of this year.

    Also Read | Google confirms Pixel Watch counting calories inaccurately due to a bug: Report

    “The iPod, it may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, because Apple... it won’t be the Apple of today without the iPod," he added.

    After leaving Apple, Tony co-founded Nest Labs, the company that created the Nest Smart Thermostat. In 2016, Time magazine included the Nest Thermostat, iPod, and iPhone as three of the "50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time."

    When asked what kinds of high-impact goods entrepreneurs may create for the planet, Tony responded that individuals should concentrate on the climate catastrophe and create products centred on a circular economy. Tony also works as an investor, coach, designer, engineer, and author. The products he produced have been utilised by billions of people, and this has changed the world.

    Also Read | Twitter Blue rolls out in India, 'Blue Tick' to cost Rs 719 per month: Report

    The co-creator of the iPhone published a new book earlier this year called "Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making." "The book aims to be an encyclopaedia of mentoring, collecting all I've discovered via trial and error. I have received instruction from some of the top mentors in the world, and I try to return the favour," he remarked.

    Also Read | Elon Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit: Report

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 3:22 PM IST
