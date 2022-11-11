Here's what Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell said to users who plan to buy iPhone

Apple's iPhone has reached a level where most people—anywhere around the world—can afford and use the devices. And Tony Fadell, the co-creator of the iPhone, says they don’t need to buy the latest generation of the phone each year.

In an interview with a mediaoutlet, Tony said, "The only thing you have to realise is just as revolutionary as the computer was or the mobile phone was back in the day, that sometimes at some point, they reach a technical apex."

Tony invented the renowned portable music player known as the iPod, which had a significant role in the development of the iPhone. After 20 years and 32 models, Apple discontinued the iPod in May of this year.

“The iPod, it may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, because Apple... it won’t be the Apple of today without the iPod," he added.

After leaving Apple, Tony co-founded Nest Labs, the company that created the Nest Smart Thermostat. In 2016, Time magazine included the Nest Thermostat, iPod, and iPhone as three of the "50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time."

When asked what kinds of high-impact goods entrepreneurs may create for the planet, Tony responded that individuals should concentrate on the climate catastrophe and create products centred on a circular economy. Tony also works as an investor, coach, designer, engineer, and author. The products he produced have been utilised by billions of people, and this has changed the world.

The co-creator of the iPhone published a new book earlier this year called "Build: An Unorthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making." "The book aims to be an encyclopaedia of mentoring, collecting all I've discovered via trial and error. I have received instruction from some of the top mentors in the world, and I try to return the favour," he remarked.

