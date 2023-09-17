Google Voice will now alert users about spam messages on Android, iOS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Google Voice has introduced a new feature that is similar to the “suspected spam caller warnings," but this time for SMS messages. Users will now receive notifications when messages seem to be spam on their Android and iOS devices in the form of a red exclamation point in the place of their profile avatar. For easier identification, the words "Suspected spam" will also appear in a coordinating colour in the message preview.

    You are probably already aware of our suspected spam caller notifications if you use Google Voice. In a blog post, Google stated that they were expanding this capability to SMS texts on Android and iOS smartphones.

    Users can either "confirm a suspected spam message, which causes future messages from that number to go directly into the spam folder, or mark a labelled message as not spam, which results in the suspected spam label never being displayed for that number again" after seeing these labels in the message.

    Both Google Voice accounts that are free and those that are not (Starter, Standard, and Premier) will be able to use these anti-spam text features. According to the business, it is now being pushed out and will be widely accessible in the upcoming weeks.

    In the meantime, Google has begun rolling out a "Proofread" function in Gboard that is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) for beta users.  With Gboard version 13.4, which is presently in beta for Android, users may have their writing instantly reviewed for spelling or grammar mistakes using generative AI, according to 9to5Google. The "Proofread" option appears in the keyboard's toolbar.

    The feature appeared on our Pixel Fold as a “Fix it" prompt with Google’s usual generative AI symbol. The process of proofreading is then explained in a pop-up, and if you allow the option, content is transmitted to Google for processing.

