Google Pixel 9 to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, fresh leaks hint at new 'Peony' pink colour

Google will be unveiling its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series on August 13. As we near the date, a new leak gives us a fresh look at the vanilla model. The alleged hands-on video of the Pixel 9 shows the device in a pink shade.

Google has managed to resolve some of the issues its Pixel devices face, over time. The under-display fingerprint sensor is a recurring issue that the next Google Pixel 9 series seeks to address. It is sluggish and inaccurate at times. Android Authority has revealed that Google plans to include an ultrasonic fingerprint reader in its next Pixel 9 series, citing a source familiar with the development. Currently, fingerprint sensors that are optical are used in the Pixel range.

Over the years, Google Pixel phones have encountered a number of reoccurring faults. Notable concerns include out-of-date camera sensors, extremely sluggish charging speeds, a lack of an ultra-wide camera, and variable bezel widths. All Google Pixel 9 variants will be equipped with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Gen 2 (QFS4008) fingerprint sensor, which is also present in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The fingerprint sensor in the power button will remain on the Pixel Fold, though.

Fresh leaks of the much-anticipated Google Pixel 9 have surfaced online and an unexpected source in Algeria has provided hands-on video of what appears to be a functional Pixel 9 unit, in a pretty pink colour. Leaked video shows off the Pixel 9 in a gorgeous new colour variation that is allegedly called "Peony" after the vivid flower. This delicate pink tint offers a novel choice to Google's often subdued colour scheme for Pixel phones.

The Made by Google event for this year is set to take place on August 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed live on Google's YouTube channel and the Google Store page. It will be held at Googleplex in Mountain View, California.

At the heart of the Pixel 9 series will be Google's next-generation proprietary Tensor G4 chipset. The G4 is expected to deliver improved AI capabilities, faster performance, and enhanced energy efficiency compared to its predecessors.

Latest Videos