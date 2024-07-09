Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From new design change to faster processor; here's what you can expect

    Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series on August 13, 2024, featuring new models, design changes, and advanced AI capabilities.  Although Google typically hosts its Pixel launch in fall, this year the the launch has been positioned early ahead of Apple's iPhone 16 series, positioning Google to capture market attention before its rival. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    Google is also set to debut its highly anticipated Pixel 9 series at the "Made by Google" event on August 13, 2024. While Google usually has its Pixel announcement in the autumn, this year's event has been scheduled before of Apple's iPhone 16 series, allowing Google to gain market share before its competitor. Although Google hasn't revealed many specifics about the new Pixel phones, there are already a number of speculations and conjectures floating around the internet that give us a general idea of what to anticipate.

    New phones lineup?

    With the Pixel 9 series, Google is anticipated to release four smartphones instead of just two for the first time. According to sources, the next series may contain a bigger Pixel 9 Pro XL and a foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold in addition to the conventional Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. This enlarged selection is probably intended to directly compete with Apple's wide range of iPhone models.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 9 to get ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, fresh leaks hint at new 'Peony' pink colour

    Google Pixel 9 series to see major design change

    There will likely be major design changes with the Pixel 9 series. According to Android Authority, leaked photos show a flat frame design that departs from the curved edges of earlier generations. A floating, island-style camera module that is separated from the frame is another characteristic of the new design that takes the place of the Pixel 8 series' camera visor. Furthermore, there is conjecture that Google may provide vivid new colour options for the Pixel series, potentially including a pink version dubbed "Peony".

    Google Pixel 9 series: Better display and processor

    It is anticipated that Samsung's OLED panels, particularly the enhanced M14 OLED, which is also speculated to be utilised in Apple's upcoming iPhone models, would be utilised in the Pixel 9 series. The overall quality of the display will be improved by this new panel's promised greater brightness and endurance.

    Also Read | CMF Phone 1 with 6.67-inch AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999; Check details

    Google's most recent Tensor G4 processor is expected to make its debut with the Pixel 9 series. Despite still based on Samsung's Exynos CPUs, the Tensor G4 is expected to offer notable enhancements in terms of efficiency and performance. According to reports, it will also come with a brand-new modem called the Samsung Modem 5400, which enables 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) for satellite-based communication as well as quicker and more power-efficient connection.

    Google Pixel 9 series to get fingerprint scanner

    The transition from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint scanners is one of the most interesting new features for the upcoming Pixel range. According to rumours, Qualcomm's 3D Sonic Gen 2 scanner—the same one used in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra—will be incorporated into the Pixel 9 series. With this update, Pixel owners will no longer have to deal with the enduring problems with the under-display fingerprint sensors found in earlier Pixel models, which should result in quicker and more dependable unlocking.

    While the renders paint an exciting picture of the upcoming Pixel 9 series, we will have to wait a bit more to get the final hands on the new Pixel 9.

     

