    Google Pixel 9 series prices LEAKED! Here's how much the phones may cost

    Google Pixel 9 series will launch on August 13 officially during the Made by Google event. The price of the devices has reportedly leaked online.  It's important to note that these prices in euros might vary slightly due to different VAT levels across Europe.

    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Google revealed the date of its Made By Google event only a few days ago. On August 13, the eagerly anticipated event will finally give us a look at the Pixel 9 range of smartphones. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL, Pixel 9 Fold, and vanilla Pixel 9 are anticipated to be part of the Google Pixel 9 series. Although Google has not released any information regarding the Pixel 9 series and has just released a teaser for the event, information about the phone has begun to circulate online.

    And since the official debut was around a month ago, there will probably be more whispers and conjecture in the near future regarding the Pixel 9 series. We now have a preview of what European consumers might anticipate when it comes to the price of these gadgets.

    Four different colours are anticipated for the basic Pixel 9: Mojito (light green), Cosmo (pinkish hue), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white). The 128 GB model of the Pixel 9 costs €899, or about Rs 80,000, while the 256 GB option costs €999, or about Rs 88,700. Compared to the Pixel 8, which had a starting price of €799, this is an increase of €100.

    The Pixel 9 Pro is also expected to be available in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (sage green), and Pink. The storage options and their expected prices are €1,099 (approximately Rs 97,500) for 128 GB, €1,199 (approximately Rs 1,06,400) for 256 GB, and €1,329 (approximately Rs 1,18,000) for 512 GB.

    For those seeking an even larger device, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is also expected to be available with the same internal specifications as the Pixel 9 Pro but a larger screen.

    It is also anticipated that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the successor to the original Pixel Fold, would be launched at the occasion. There may be colour variations for the phone, including porcelain and obsidian. This foldable gadget is likely to cost €2,029 (about Rs 1,80,500) for the 512 GB variant and €1,899 (roughly Rs 1,68,900) for the 256 GB model.

    Dealabs, a French newspaper, reported these pricing, which may be applicable throughout Europe. It is crucial to remember that due to varying VAT rates throughout Europe, these costs shown in euros may alter somewhat. Furthermore, the gadgets' costs in India may end up being very different.

