    Google Pixel 9 series launch is almost here! From display to AI capabilities, here's what you can expect

    While not much is confirmed, the official teaser pointed out that the series will be deeply integrated with Google AI, Gemini. Barring a hint of AI-powers and back panel, the company has not revealed anything else. But let's have a look at what is speculated out of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    As the Google Pixel 9 series launch is approaching, we find it difficult to hold our excitement. Google is getting ready to introduce its new line of smartphones to India on August 14.The official specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are still unknown, despite Google giving a sneak glimpse at the devices. However, a number of leaks have appeared online, providing a sneak peek at the expected improvements and features for the upcoming Google Pixel smartphone generation.

    It is anticipated that the new series will feature 4 new models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is the second foldable device by Google and is the first one to enter into the country. 

    Although not much has been revealed, the official teaser indicated that Google AI, Gemini, will be heavily interwoven into the series. The firm hasn't disclosed much else, save from a suggestion of AI abilities and a rear panel. Let us examine some of the conjectures about the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 series.

    Google Pixel 9 series: Display

    The standard Pixel 9 variant will have a 6.3-inch display, according to the leaks. In addition, four shades are anticipated to be offered: pink, light grey, black, and porcelain. It is quite likely that the commercialised variations will not go by these names. It also suggests that the design of the base model of the Pixel will be characterised by its sharp rounded corners, a matte finish on the back, and polished metal edges.

    According to rumours, the Pixel 9 Pro, the higher model, would have a 6.3-inch display, just as the Pixel 9, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL may have a bigger 6.8-inch screen. It's said that the colour selections for both Pro variants and the standard Pixel 9 are the same. However, Google will give them a noticeable camera bump on the rear to set them out from the standard model. Finally, it is predicted that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold would have an expansive 8-inch primary screen when unfurled, in addition to a 6.3-inch outside display.

    Google Pixel 9 series: Processor and chipset

    There are rumours that the Tensor G4 chipset, an improvement over the Tensor G3 chipset, will be included in every Pixel 9 model.Furthermore, it is rumoured that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and other ordinary variants will have 16GB of RAM, but the Pro models would only have 12GB. It is anticipated that the update would improve the future devices' performance.

    Google Pixel 9 series: Camera

    Google is anticipated to include a 10.5-megapixel front camera and a dual back camera arrangement with a 50MP wide and a 48MP ultrawide lens in the basic Pixel 9. Conversely, the Pixel 9 Pro may include a triple camera array on the back, consisting of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel primary sensor. 

    Google may release a 10-megapixel front camera and a triple back configuration with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens for the foldable variant. It's interesting to note that these specifications were assembled from a variety of internet speculations and leaks. Confirmed details will be disclosed at the gadgets' unveiling.

    Google Pixel 9 series to come with AI capabilities?

    It is known that the Pixel 9 series is equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities. However, the AI's capabilities are still unknown. But according to the sources, the series may have features like Circle to Search and Gemini AI. Additionally, text prompts for easier-to-use picture editing are anticipated for the Magic Editor, and a novel "Add Me" function will enable users to easily add themselves to group photos—even if they weren't included in the original photograph.

    While the Pixel Screenshots feature will make it easier for users to preserve and locate information from their screenshots, the Circle to Search function will improve search capabilities even more.It is also rumoured that Pixel 9 owners would have access to Pixel Drops, a platform with exclusive features and improvements.

    Latest Videos
