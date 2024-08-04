Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming on August 14; Here's EVERYTHING we know so far ahead of launch

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the second fold by Google. And the good news is, it will be coming to India as well, unlike Google Fold 1. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to be thinner and lighter than the original Pixel Fold. Here is everything we know about the device.

Google Pixel 9 series will be launched in India on August 14. Given that it will be the first Google foldable gadget to be available in the nation, the high-end Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone is the series' high point. A number of leaks and speculations are circulating online, despite the fact that the official teaser—posted on X—does not disclose anything about the gadget. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have extensive integration with Google AI, Gemini, as verified by the official teaser. It also displays information about the rear panel. Let's examine what information we currently have about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Features-wise expectations

A gorgeous design with dual-pill-shaped camera cutouts is seen in the official teaser. In the upper-left corner of the back panel, there is a rectangular island that holds the cameras. The external display will have a consistent bezel size and a punch-hole camera in the middle of the top notch. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to have a steel frame and hinge, but it may have a plastic back panel. The hinge of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears to be redesigned, resembling the OnePlus Open more than the one on the device's predecessor.

Additionally, the next device's strong integration with Google AI, Gemini, has been verified by the business. Notably, Apple's iPhone 16 series—which is anticipated to have Apple Intelligence—launches before Google's AI-enabled phone.

The phone is reportedly going to have a punch-hole camera on the left side of the screen, an improvement over the original fold's bezel-mounted camera that was made feasible by the smaller bezel. This is despite the fact that the teaser does not show the inner screen camera. Comparing this new smartphone to its predecessor, the Google Fold, a far bigger display is anticipated. There are rumours that the interior display will be 8 inches diagonally, which is an improvement above the initial foldable's 7.4 inches.

It is stated that this new display would support a refresh rate of 120 Hz, feature a resolution of 2152 x 2076, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The display on the original Google Fold was 1,000 nits darker. It is anticipated that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be both lighter and thinner than the Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Expected price

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which replaces the Pixel Fold, may come in porcelain and obsidian colour variants. The 256 GB edition of this foldable gadget is estimated to cost EUR1,899 (about Rs 1,68,900), while the 512 GB model is expected to cost EUR 2,029 (roughly Rs 1,80,500).



