    Google Pixel 8 series listed on Flipkart ahead of launch, pre-orders to begin from THIS date

    Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will launch in India on October 4. Ahead of the launch, the Google Pixel 8 series got listed on Flipkart.  People will be able to pre-order the phones from October 5, just a day after they launch.

    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The Google Pixel 8 series will shortly make its India debut. On October 4 in India, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in the series will go on sale. The Google Pixel 8 series has been advertised on Flipkart ahead of the launch, along with a reminder of the pre-order deadline. The phones will be available for pre-order starting on October 5, only one day after they go on sale.

    Flipkart is getting ready for its October 8 Big Billion Days promotion. Nearly every day, the e-commerce portal gives us a preview of impending smartphone offers. The eagerly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series has now started to appear on Flipkart's website.

    The 'Pixel 8 Series. The website states that "the powerful new Pixel phone will feature Google AI and the most advanced Pixel camera yet" and that "pre-orders begin on October 5".

    The Google Pixel 8's Magic Eraser function will allow users to eliminate undesired items from a photo's background, according to the Flipkart home page. Additionally, customers will be able to use the Google photographs app's Photo Unblur feature to eliminate blur and visual noise from their photographs.

    The phones' press renders had previously been revealed by WinFuture. The two forthcoming phones were seen in the renderings in various hues. The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will each have four possible colour options, with the former having three. Both phones were depicted in press renders with a familiar look to Pixel users. There have been slight adjustments. Both phones have a punch-hole notch and thin bezels.

    The next phone's specifications have been in the news for a while. The Google Pixel 8 will have a 6.17-inch Full HD AMOLED display, according to the leaked specifications. The more expensive Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen.

    Both smartphones are anticipated to be equipped with a promising 50-megapixel main back camera. There may be two cameras in the Google Pixel 8 with a Sony IMX386 sensor for ultra-wide-angle photos. A 64-megapixel and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera will likely be included in the Pixel 8 Pro's triple camera configuration. Both phones' front cameras are probably equipped with 11-megapixel sensors. In the past, Pixel phones have received praise for their camera quality, so it will be intriguing to see what Google has in store for us this time.

    The Google Pixel 8 is anticipated to go on sale for EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 70,200), while the Google Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to start at EUR 1099 (about Rs. 96,500).

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
