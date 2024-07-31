Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Photos to make hiding unwanted faces in memories easier; Here's how you can do it

    Google is working on tools to help hide people throughout the Photos app from appearing in the Memories feed or throughout the entire library.  Android Authority's APK teardown points to a potential future update where Google makes hiding unwanted people from your photo feed much easier. 

    Google Photos to make hiding unwanted faces in memories easier; Here's how you can do it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Have you ever received a notification from Google Photos about a memory that you just adore and wish to share with your family and friends? Imagine if even though you loved it so much, you were unable to share it with your family because you had a recollection of a "unwanted" individual that you would like to keep private. Fortunately, Google Photos is now at your disposal since it makes the process of removing people from memories simpler.

    Google Photos is reportedly updating its Memories feature significantly to give users more choice over whose faces show up in their sentimental picture collages, according to a report by Android Authority. In the past, users had to spend a lot of time navigating through several settings in order to remove particular individuals from their retrospective photo collections. Now that users may immediately conceal a face from a photo's information page, this new version offers a simpler method. It will expedite and improve the process's intuitiveness. Although Google hasn't yet provided an official release date, customers should be able to use this functionality in the upcoming months.

    How will this new feature work in Google Photos?

    Go to the app's settings to prevent certain people from showing up in Google Photos' Memories. Click Memories > Preferences and choose "Hide people and pets." This will guarantee that those people won't show up in your projects, recollections, or search results—all without taking their images out of them. This procedure has been simplified and is now easier to use thanks to recent improvements.

    Users may now conceal faces by viewing a photo, scrolling to the Metadata area, and touching the three dots in the People section, according to an APK breakdown. They might choose to conceal the face from there. With this function, users may choose to fully exclude someone from appearing in any photo memories, or they can choose to reduce the frequency of their presence.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to start soon! HUGE discounts on OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO 12 and more gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to start soon! HUGE discounts on OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO 12 and more

    Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro with Qualcomm SoC, 5,200 mAh battery launched in India: Check specifications, price, colours and more gcw

    Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro launched in India: Check specifications, price, colours and more

    GOOD news for Apple users! Call recording feature comes to iPhone for first time with iOS 18.1 developer beta gcw

    GOOD news for Apple users! Call recording feature comes to iPhone for first time with iOS 18.1 developer beta

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability gcw

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability

    Recent Stories

    Mossad rocks Social media erupts after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran, memes explode snt

    'Mossad rocks': Social media erupts after Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran, memes explode

    FASTag rule changes effective August 1: What you need to d for KYC and vehicle linking AJR

    FASTag rule changes effective August 1: What you need to do for KYC and vehicle linking

    Karnataka IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for forty eight hours vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 48 hours

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Old video of Hamas chief celebrating Oct 7 massacre in Israel resurfaces (WATCH) snt

    Ismail Haniyeh assassinated: Old video of Hamas chief celebrating Oct 7 massacre in Israel resurfaces (WATCH)

    Natasa kept meeting ex-bf Aly Goni while dating Hardik Pandya? Read on ATG

    Natasa kept meeting ex-bf Aly Goni while dating Hardik Pandya? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon