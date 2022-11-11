Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google confirms Pixel Watch counting calories inaccurately due to a bug: Report

    The Pixel Watch is the first Wear OS smartwatch to incorporate Fitbit support, and it functions generally well. Calorie counts are inaccurate due to a bug with the Fitbit app and the Pixel Watch, but Google is looking into it.

    Google confirms Pixel Watch counting calories inaccurately due to a bug Report
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    The tech behemoth Google has identified a flaw that incorrectly counts calories in the Fitbit app for the Pixel Watch. Users of the Pixel Watch have reportedly noted that the number of calories it counts is different from other smartwatches or fitness trackers, such as the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch.

    It was strange to see Google's new wristwatch fluctuating so much because calorie counts on smartwatches would never be 100% correct.  The people at Android Police found that their Pixel Watch would record up to 50% more calories burnt when compared to a Galaxy Watch 4. Since then, Google has informed the media that this isn't intended to happen and is instead the result of a software bug.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Know which smartwatch is better

    Like other smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Pixel Watch counts calories burnt based on the user's heart rate and activity and compares that to their age, height, and weight. Google further stated that exercise-related calorie counts are operating normally.

    According to the analysis, if there is a difference between the Pixel Watch and other devices in that regard and the user's data is valid, the discrepancy may be attributed to Fitbit using different algorithms than its rivals.

    Also Read | Pixel Watch: Google's first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched; know features, price & more

    The Pixel Watch casing is constructed of 80 percent recyclable materials, which Samsung and Apple are also using these days. The band features a soft-touch texture and fits the Pixel Watch well. It weighs 36 grammes without the band, making it comfortable to wear during the day and even while sleeping. Google's bands are carefully engineered to accommodate both small and big wrist sizes.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
