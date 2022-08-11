Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good news for Apple users! No delays with iPhone 14 launch, suggest latest reports

    Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 14 series sometime next month, but recent reports suggest the company could face supply issues. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated on Twitter that his study revealed "no influence on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models." Know more here

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    A recent rumours predicted that the supply chain for Apple's next iPhone 14 series will be untouched by the present geopolitical tensions as the tech giant prepares to release its next-generation iPhones. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated on Twitter that his study revealed "no influence on the supply chain of the iPhone 14 models." 

    "While some investors have lately expressed concern that geopolitics may have an influence on the mass production and distribution schedule of the iPhone 14 models, my most recent study shows that there are presently no effects on the supply chain for the iPhone 14 models," tweeted Kuo.

    According to a report from last week, the impending iPhone 14 would probably be delayed as a result of the escalating hostilities between China and Taiwan. Kuo recently stated that according to his research, Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing facility in India will begin shipping the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 virtually concurrently with China in the second half of 2022.

    Also Read | Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch today, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Know expected specs

    The renowned expert further projected that AirPods will receive USB-C charging cases in 2023.

    "In 2023, I believe Apple will provide charging cases for all types of AirPods that support USB-C. The new AirPods Pro 2 charging case, introduced in 2H22, may still support Lightning, nevertheless," he added.

    According to a source from July, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro won't come with temperature or heart rate sensing, fitness tracking capabilities, or any other features. The Apple device's future update will probably put greater emphasis on improving the audio experience.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone users finally get battery percentage icon with new iOS 16 beta

     

    Meanwhile, after being removed for years, the Apple iPhone has finally reintroduced the battery level indicator. With the most recent iOS 16 beta, which also adds a few additional additions to iPhones, the battery percentage indication is back.

    With the release of the Apple iPhone X in 2017, the battery percentage indicator was removed from the iPhone since there was insufficient room because of the notch. The iPhone used to display battery percentage to the left of the battery symbol, but users now needed to slide down to the Control Center to view it.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
