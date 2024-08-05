GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 MASSIVE price drop ahead of iPhone 16 launch event

The iPhone 16 series is almost a month away, and the new devices will likely cost much more. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get big upgrades and the regular models will reportedly receive minor improvements. Check iPhone 15 price deals.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the release date of their 2024 iPhones, the iPhone 16 is expected to appear on September 10. In the meanwhile, the costs of the iPhone 15 series have decreased in India. While there have been several recent discounts available for the 2024 iPhone models, Vijay Sales is presently offering the iPhone 15 series at the lowest attainable price. Here are all the details you need to know.

The starting price of the 128GB storage capacity of the iPhone 15 is Rs 69,690 on Vijay Sales. This is less than the Rs 79,900 original retail price. Customers would therefore be able to purchase the iPhone 15 at a fixed price of Rs 10,210. This offer is without any terms or conditions. In addition to this, one will also find a Rs 4,000 discount offer on ICICI bank credit card and SBI bank credit card, which will drop the cost to Rs 65,690.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a discounted rate of Rs 77,190 on Vijay Sales. Since this smartphone was originally priced at Rs 89,900 in India, prospective purchasers are receiving a reduction of Rs 12,710, which is quite significant for aficionados of the iPhone. The price would really drop to Rs 73,190 when using the Plus mode, which is also eligible for the aforementioned bank offer.

There is a price difference of Rs 7,500 between the two phones. If you prefer a larger screen and a significantly longer battery life, you might want to consider purchasing the Plus model instead of the normal model. Compared to earlier iPhone generations, the basic version may provide far better and more visually appealing camera samples. The overall performance is comparable as well.

People who can afford to spend close to Rs 1,23,000 should consider buying the Pro version. This one offers a compact display, more powerful performance, and advanced cameras like the Pro Max model. To be exact, the 256GB storage option of the iPhone 15 Pro costs Rs 1,23,490. Compared to its initial launch price of Rs 1,34,900, this is less. Additionally, there is only a Rs 3,000 discount on both bank cards if you are buying the Pro model.

The iPhone 16 series is almost a month away, and the new devices will likely cost much more. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get big upgrades and the regular models will reportedly receive minor improvements. While nothing is officially confirmed yet, people can consider buying the iPhone 15 right now if their budget is strict and don't want to wait for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

