Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 MASSIVE price drop ahead of iPhone 16 launch event

    The iPhone 16 series is almost a month away, and the new devices will likely cost much more. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get big upgrades and the regular models will reportedly receive minor improvements.  Check iPhone 15 price deals.

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 MASSIVE price drop ahead of iPhone 16 launch event gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    While Apple has not officially confirmed the release date of their 2024 iPhones, the iPhone 16 is expected to appear on September 10. In the meanwhile, the costs of the iPhone 15 series have decreased in India. While there have been several recent discounts available for the 2024 iPhone models, Vijay Sales is presently offering the iPhone 15 series at the lowest attainable price. Here are all the details you need to know.

    The starting price of the 128GB storage capacity of the iPhone 15 is Rs 69,690 on Vijay Sales. This is less than the Rs 79,900 original retail price. Customers would therefore be able to purchase the iPhone 15 at a fixed price of Rs 10,210. This offer is without any terms or conditions. In addition to this, one will also find a Rs 4,000 discount offer on ICICI bank credit card and SBI bank credit card, which will drop the cost to Rs 65,690.

    Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a discounted rate of Rs 77,190 on Vijay Sales. Since this smartphone was originally priced at Rs 89,900 in India, prospective purchasers are receiving a reduction of Rs 12,710, which is quite significant for aficionados of the iPhone. The price would really drop to Rs 73,190 when using the Plus mode, which is also eligible for the aforementioned bank offer.

    There is a price difference of Rs 7,500 between the two phones. If you prefer a larger screen and a significantly longer battery life, you might want to consider purchasing the Plus model instead of the normal model. Compared to earlier iPhone generations, the basic version may provide far better and more visually appealing camera samples. The overall performance is comparable as well.

    People who can afford to spend close to Rs 1,23,000 should consider buying the Pro version. This one offers a compact display, more powerful performance, and advanced cameras like the Pro Max model. To be exact, the 256GB storage option of the iPhone 15 Pro costs Rs 1,23,490. Compared to its initial launch price of Rs 1,34,900, this is less. Additionally, there is only a Rs 3,000 discount on both bank cards if you are buying the Pro model.

    The iPhone 16 series is almost a month away, and the new devices will likely cost much more. The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to get big upgrades and the regular models will reportedly receive minor improvements. While nothing is officially confirmed yet, people can consider buying the iPhone 15 right now if their budget is strict and don't want to wait for the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming on August 14; Here's EVERYTHING we know so far ahead of launch gcw

    Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming on August 14; Here's EVERYTHING we know so far ahead of launch

    Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at Rs 89,999 check details gcw

    Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at Rs 89,999

    iPhone to MacBook: Take a look at full list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence gcw

    iPhone to MacBook: Take a look at full list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report gcw

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report

    Recent Stories

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths RBA EAI

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss AJR

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon