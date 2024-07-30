Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    GOOD news for Apple users! Call recording feature comes to iPhone for first time with iOS 18.1 developer beta

    The most awaited Apple’s iOS 18.1 developer preview is here with a new call recording feature. Reportedly, Apple will come with an AI-powered feature that will allow you to record and transcribe phone conversations.

    GOOD news for Apple users! Call recording feature comes to iPhone for first time with iOS 18.1 developer beta gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Apple has released the iOS 18.1 beta to developers, and it brings some exciting new features. The most notable feature is called Apple Intelligence, and it has phone call recording and transcription capabilities. For many people, this function may be a game-changer. Imagine having a simple way to record significant talks so you never miss anything. This new feature should make using your iPhone more convenient and functional, whether it's for personal conversations or business meetings and interviews. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence offers helpful synopses of any chosen text on your iPhone.

    On your iPhone, you may choose to record calls when you answer or make them. You only need to hit the record button in the upper left corner of the screen to accomplish this. All callers will hear an audio message alerting them to the fact that the call is being recorded as soon as you turn on recording. By making sure everyone is informed, this notification avoids any misunderstandings or surprises.

    Your iPhone will record the call and send you a written transcript of the exchange. You are able to follow along with the conversation as it is happening since this transcription is done in real time. Many languages are supported by the transcription feature, including Cantonese (mainland China, Hong Kong), Mandarin Chinese (mainland China, Taiwan), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), and English (different locations). This functionality is certain to help a large number of consumers worldwide due to its wide variety of language support.

    The feature's capacity to provide a summary of the main topics covered during the conversation is one of its interesting new features. This implies that you don't have to listen to the full tape in order to rapidly go over the key points of the conversation. As a component of Apple's enhanced intelligence capabilities, this summary function facilitates the retrieval and memory of crucial information from your calls.

    Overall, the call recording and transcription feature in iOS 18.1 is designed to make your iPhone a more powerful tool for managing and reviewing your conversations.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability gcw

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus full specification LEAKED ahead of July 31 launch; Check details gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus full specification LEAKED ahead of July 31 launch; Check details

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device check out gcw

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13! A look at its leaked design and expected prices gcw

    Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13! A look at its leaked design and expected prices

    Apple foldable iPhone finally arriving in 2026? New report suggests flip-style design gcw

    Apple foldable iPhone finally arriving in 2026? New report suggests flip-style design

    Recent Stories

    Massive landslide strike Kerala Wayanad Hundreds of people missing several dead See PICS vkp

    Massive landslide strikes Kerala's Wayanad: Over 250 people missing, several dead; See PICS

    French giant Thales partners with Garuda Aerospace to advance India's drone market AJR

    French giant Thales partners with Garuda Aerospace to advance India's drone market

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...' RKK

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...'

    Manu Bhaker's parents, village in Jhajjar erupt in celebration after historic feat at Paris Olympics (WATCH) snt

    Manu Bhaker's parents, village in Jhajjar erupt in celebration after historic feat at Paris Olympics (WATCH)

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs Twenty lakh fraud with white paper notes whitefield police launch probe vkp

    Bengaluru vegetable vendor alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud with white paper in Rs 500 notes, FIR filed in Whitefield

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon