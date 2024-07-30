GOOD news for Apple users! Call recording feature comes to iPhone for first time with iOS 18.1 developer beta

The most awaited Apple’s iOS 18.1 developer preview is here with a new call recording feature. Reportedly, Apple will come with an AI-powered feature that will allow you to record and transcribe phone conversations.

Apple has released the iOS 18.1 beta to developers, and it brings some exciting new features. The most notable feature is called Apple Intelligence, and it has phone call recording and transcription capabilities. For many people, this function may be a game-changer. Imagine having a simple way to record significant talks so you never miss anything. This new feature should make using your iPhone more convenient and functional, whether it's for personal conversations or business meetings and interviews. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence offers helpful synopses of any chosen text on your iPhone.

On your iPhone, you may choose to record calls when you answer or make them. You only need to hit the record button in the upper left corner of the screen to accomplish this. All callers will hear an audio message alerting them to the fact that the call is being recorded as soon as you turn on recording. By making sure everyone is informed, this notification avoids any misunderstandings or surprises.

Your iPhone will record the call and send you a written transcript of the exchange. You are able to follow along with the conversation as it is happening since this transcription is done in real time. Many languages are supported by the transcription feature, including Cantonese (mainland China, Hong Kong), Mandarin Chinese (mainland China, Taiwan), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), and English (different locations). This functionality is certain to help a large number of consumers worldwide due to its wide variety of language support.

The feature's capacity to provide a summary of the main topics covered during the conversation is one of its interesting new features. This implies that you don't have to listen to the full tape in order to rapidly go over the key points of the conversation. As a component of Apple's enhanced intelligence capabilities, this summary function facilitates the retrieval and memory of crucial information from your calls.

Overall, the call recording and transcription feature in iOS 18.1 is designed to make your iPhone a more powerful tool for managing and reviewing your conversations.



