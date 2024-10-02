Get iPhone 16 in 10 minutes! Just order from Ratan Tata's BigBasket; details HERE

Ratan Tata's Tata Group makes a strategic move into the iPhone 16 market with its grocery delivery platform, BigBasket. This move poses a challenge to e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon by offering 10-minute delivery of the iPhone 16 series in urban areas.

Bengaluru (Oct 02): Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series in India, people are rushing to buy the phone from Apple stores and online shopping platforms. Several offers are also available, with Flipkart and Amazon offering discounts to customers. Now, Ratan Tata-owned Tata Group has entered the iPhone 16 sales arena with its grocery delivery platform, BigBasket, raising concerns for Amazon and Flipkart.

BigBasket is popular for its grocery delivery services. However, it has recently entered the electronics market and started delivering the iPhone 16 series. iPhone enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the iPhone 16 series as soon as possible, leading to viral scenes of online booking frenzies and long queues in front of stores. Tata Group's BigBasket will deliver the iPhone 16 within 10 minutes of booking.

Customers buying iPhones through BigBasket will get them at the same price as Apple stores. BigBasket has ensured that there is no difference in price for customers. BigBasket operates extensively in urban areas, enabling city dwellers to receive their iPhone 16 series within 10 minutes of ordering through the platform.

Tata Group's entry into iPhone 16 series delivery has stirred the market. BigBasket is considering offering its own discount offers for electronic products. BigBasket plans to gradually expand its market and delivery network. The entry of the trusted Tata Group into the iPhone delivery market has increased customer confidence.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in India last month, with sales starting on September 20. There has been huge demand from day one, with people queuing up in front of Apple stores since the night before to get their hands on the new phones. Others are buying the iPhone 16 series online through offer sales. The iPhone 16 series in India starts at Rs 79,900, with the top model priced at Rs 1.44 lakh.

