    Flipkart Flagship sale 2024: From iPhone 14 Plus to Google Pixel 7 Pro, a look at MAJOR discounts on phones

    This year's Flipkart Flagship Sale promises significant price reductions on smartphones from top brands, providing consumers with the perfect opportunity to upgrade to premium devices at more affordable prices.

    Flipkart Flagship sale 2024: From iPhone 14 Plus to Google Pixel 7 Pro, a look at MAJOR discounts on smartphones
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Flipkart, the e-commerce player owned by Walmart, has kicked off its much-anticipated 'Flagship Sale' has begun. The sale, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations, offers substantial discounts across a wide variety of products, setting the stage for a shopping showdown with Amazon's concurrent Great Freedom Festival Sale. With major price cuts on smartphones from leading manufacturers promised at this year's Flipkart Flagship Sale, customers will have the ideal chance to switch to luxury handsets at more reasonable costs.

    Here are some of the standout deals available during the sale:

    • iPhone 14 Plus: Rs 54,999
    • iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 74,999
    • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Rs 38,999
    • Samsung Galaxy S23: Rs 44,999
    • Moto Edge 50 Fusion: Rs 21,999
    • Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Rs 54,999
    • Google Pixel 7: Rs 30,999
    • Google Pixel 7 Pro: Rs 42,999
    • Google Pixel 8a: Rs 52,999
    • Poco F6: Rs 25,999
    • Oppo Find N3 Flip: Rs 53,499
    • CMF Phone 1: Rs 14,999
    • Realme 12 Pro+: Rs 31,249
    • Redmi 13C: Rs 10,499
    • Xiaomi 14 Civi: Rs 48,999

    Flipkart hopes to draw in a lot of customers who want to get the most out of their holiday shopping with these alluring deals. It is anticipated that the sale will intensify market competition, particularly in light of Amazon's concurrent promotional campaign.

    The much anticipated Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon has begun, and it will continue from August 6 to August 11. Large savings are available during this event on a variety of products, such as home appliances, clothing, and gadgets. On August 6, non-Prime members started shopping at noon, while Prime members had early access to the deal at midnight. Throughout the event, customers may anticipate up to 70% off on certain goods' prices.

