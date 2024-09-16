Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale kicks off on September 26 for Plus members and September 27 for everyone else, featuring exclusive deals with HDFC Bank and price locks on devices. iPhone 15 will see all-time low prices, competing with Amazon's Great Indian Festival starting September 29.

Flipkart has finally confirmed the sale date for the Big Billion Days 2024 sale, which will kick off on September 26 for Plus members and September 27 for all users. Customers will also be able to lock in the pricing of their preferred devices on the online store prior to the sale. Let's now examine the specials and bargains related to the Flipkart Big Billion 2024 sale that we currently know about.

Flipkart and HDFC Bank have previously officially announced their exclusive cooperation. Exciting exchange offers, free EMI, and credit card offers from Flipkart and Axis Bank will be available.

Additionally, the online store has begun to tease future promotions and discounts. While purchasers will learn about the iPhone reductions on September 23, the offers and discounts for Motorola phones will be made public tonight, September 16, at 7 PM. As was already said, you can pay a specific sum to lock in the pricing.

During the sale, the iPhone 15 can be purchased at an all-time low price, which is now available at Rs 69,900 on the e-commerce site. During the Flipkart Big Billion 2024 sale, more flagship models from companies like Google, Samsung, and Motorola will also be offered at reduced prices. Additionally, during the sale, the Apple iPad (9th Generation) will be priced at around Rs 18,500.

Some of the most anticipated smartphones include the iPhone 15 series, Samsung Galaxy S23, Pixel 9, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and Nothing Phone (2a). Flipkart claims these phones will be available at unbeatable prices during the sale. Customers can also find deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy A14 5G, with wishlist options available now.

In addition to smartphones, Flipkart will announce discounts on a variety of electronics, including TVs, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and home appliances in the coming days.

It's also important to note that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will begin for all shoppers on September 29 and for Prime members, it will begin 24 hours early. Customers may get up to 40% off smartphones and accessories, up to 65% off Smart TVs and projectors, up to 70% off gaming and smart devices, and more during the Amazon sale. They can also receive a 10% immediate discount on SBI bank card transactions.

