Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details

The iPhone 15 series is expected to see significant price drops during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. While the exact discounts haven't been revealed, it's anticipated that all models, including the Pro versions, will be available at reduced prices.

After the launch of the iPhone 16 series, it was given that the price of its previous generation, the iPhone 15 series, would drop. In 2023, the iPhone 15 series was introduced with a starting price of Rs 79,999. Flipkart is now offering it for Rs 69,900. However, the e-commerce firm is hoping to lower the price even more in anticipation of the Big Billion Days sale, which is quickly approaching. Flipkart has revealed through the app that all devices, including the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, would enjoy fantastic discounts.

The precise phone discounts have not been made public on the website. You'll have to wait until September 23 to find out the lowered rates, though, since Flipkart will reveal them then. The dilemma of whether to get an iPhone 15 still stands in the interim.

It is true that the iPhone 15 series is a year-old generation. And the newly launched iPhone 16 series seems to have many more capabilities than the iPhone 15. Having said that, if you have the money for Pro models, we don't believe purchasing the previous generation model is a terrible choice.

All software upgrades for the iPhone 16 will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The 15 Pro variants will also come equipped with the eagerly anticipated Apple Intelligence. Despite the fact that production of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max has already ceased, it is significant that you will be able to acquire the few that remain on the market.

Talking about the base models, both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are eligible for iOS 18 and every customisation it offers. While the iPhone 16 base models have a revamped design, the Pro models resemble the 15 Pros.

The A16 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 15 series, excels at multitasking, loads apps quickly, and maintains a fluid experience even while playing demanding games. Not to add that iPhones are renowned for their flawless video capture. Therefore, the processing power of the iPhone 15 is likely to impress, whether you are a creative or just a mobile gamer looking to push your phone to its limit. The newest A18 processor is included in the iPhone 16 series, while the A16 and A17 chipsets are also noticeably quicker.

