Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details

    The iPhone 15 series is expected to see significant price drops during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. While the exact discounts haven't been revealed, it's anticipated that all models, including the Pro versions, will be available at reduced prices.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: iPhone 15 series to get MASSIVE discounts during sale; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    After the launch of the iPhone 16 series, it was given that the price of its previous generation, the iPhone 15 series, would drop. In 2023, the iPhone 15 series was introduced with a starting price of Rs 79,999. Flipkart is now offering it for Rs 69,900. However, the e-commerce firm is hoping to lower the price even more in anticipation of the Big Billion Days sale, which is quickly approaching. Flipkart has revealed through the app that all devices, including the iPhone 15 series, which includes the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, would enjoy fantastic discounts.

    The precise phone discounts have not been made public on the website. You'll have to wait until September 23 to find out the lowered rates, though, since Flipkart will reveal them then. The dilemma of whether to get an iPhone 15 still stands in the interim.

    It is true that the iPhone 15 series is a year-old generation. And the newly launched iPhone 16 series seems to have many more capabilities than the iPhone 15. Having said that, if you have the money for Pro models, we don't believe purchasing the previous generation model is a terrible choice.

    All software upgrades for the iPhone 16 will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The 15 Pro variants will also come equipped with the eagerly anticipated Apple Intelligence. Despite the fact that production of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max has already ceased, it is significant that you will be able to acquire the few that remain on the market.

    Talking about the base models, both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are eligible for iOS 18 and every customisation it offers. While the iPhone 16 base models have a revamped design, the Pro models resemble the 15 Pros.

    The A16 Bionic chipset, which powers the iPhone 15 series, excels at multitasking, loads apps quickly, and maintains a fluid experience even while playing demanding games. Not to add that iPhones are renowned for their flawless video capture. Therefore, the processing power of the iPhone 15 is likely to impress, whether you are a creative or just a mobile gamer looking to push your phone to its limit. The newest A18 processor is included in the iPhone 16 series, while the A16 and A17 chipsets are also noticeably quicker.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024: Unveiling sale dates, deals and discounts

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro demand disappoints, iPhone 16 Plus model surges

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more gcw

    Vivo T3 Ultra debuts in India with 50MP camera and 80W charging; Check features, price and more

    Apple surprise refund offer get rs 10000 back on iPhone 15 iPhone 14 purchases here is how gcw

    Apple's surprise refund offer: Get Rs 10,000 back on iPhone 15 and 14 purchases – Here’s How

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 turn into professional hearing aid as it gets FDA approval; Check specs and other details

    Recent Stories

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home RTM

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home

    Bengaluru 30 year old man attempts self death at Jnanabharathi metro station rescued Train service resumes vkp

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old man attempts suicide at Jnanabharathi metro station, rescued; Train services resume

    7 Books you must read to understand business RTM

    7 Books you must read to understand business

    Rajasthan 5 exquisite places to explore, including Ajmer; check out photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Rajasthan: 5 exquisite places to explore, including Ajmer; check out photos [PICTURES]

    What are the Vastu benefits of keeping Animal figurines at home? anr

    What are the Vastu benefits of keeping Animal figurines at home?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon