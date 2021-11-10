Fitbit rolls out new features; will include daily readiness score, ECG, blood glucose tracker & more

Fitbit said it will introduce new audio and video exercises for premium subscribers, ranging from Bootcamp to mobility work, and refresh existing content on the app.

Fitbit has announced the availability of a new 'Daily Readiness Score' feature in the Fitbit app for Premium users who own compatible devices. The business also mentions that it is releasing additional capabilities, like blood glucose tracking, to enable Indian users with diabetes to check their vitals. The Fitbit Charge 5, on the other hand, will include an on-device electrocardiogram (ECG) app. Fitbit customers must, as usual, verify that they are using the most recent version of the app and that their tracker or smartwatch is likewise up to date to take advantage of all-new capabilities.

Starting with the Daily Readiness Score for Premium members, the tool analyses vitals such as daily activity, heart rate variability, and recent sleep patterns to assist users to decide whether to work out or rest the next day. In other words, the tool informs users if they are ready for a workout that day or not. Fitbit says customers would receive a "personalised score" each morning with data on what influenced it, as well as recommendations such as a suggested activity level and Premium content to help them make the best decisions.

Also Read | Samsung has begun mass production of some components for Galaxy S22 series?

Daily Readiness is now available on the Fitbit app's Dashboard for Premium users with Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Charge 5, Luxe, or Inspire two devices. In terms of Blood Glucose Logging, Fitbit users in India who have diabetes may now log in their blood glucose levels directly on the Fitbit app, and the results will be reflected in the monthly health report.

The Fitbit Charge 5's on-device electrocardiogram software will allow users to evaluate their heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation while wearing the device. To utilise the function, touch your fingertips to the stainless-steel panels on the device's sides for 30 seconds while still acquiring reading and gaining greater insights into your heart health. Fitbit said it will introduce new audio and video exercises for premium subscribers, ranging from Bootcamp to mobility work, and refresh existing content on the app.

Also Read | Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it', will allow users test premium phones, return it for full refund