Dyson enters high-end audio with customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC, India launch soon

Dyson has launched its second active noise cancellation headphones called OnTrac globally. This is the company’s second attempt at headphones after Dyson Zone that also came with a visor on the front for air purification along with the headset. As per the company, the headphones are made from premium materials and high-end finishes that make them comfortable to wear.

Dyson is currently one of the top brands when it comes to air purifiers and hair stylers. Nevertheless, the business also made a foray into the wearable market in 2022, launching the Dyson Zone noise-canceling headphones, which was its first audio offering. The headphones come with an optional attachable travel visor to offer users high-quality audio with air purification. However, on Thursday, the company finally released its first ever high-end audio-only headphones - the Dyson OnTrac. These headphones offer up to 55 hours of playtime and customisation options with over 2,000 colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions.

According to Dyson, the development of its new OnTrac headphones used premium foam and ultra-soft microfibre to provide consumers with enhanced comfort and an improved acoustic seal for improved noise cancellation. In addition, the OnTrac has a specially placed battery in the headband and multi-pivot gimbal arms to provide comfortable and even weight distribution throughout extended usage.

Dyson further said that the new OnTrac has the greatest noise cancellation in its class and provides immersive listening for up to 55 hours. Up to 40dB of undesirable noise may be efficiently cancelled by its Active Noise Cancellation technology, which employs 8 microphones to sample external sound 384,000 times per second. For direct acoustic response, the design also has a slanted speaker housing.

Additionally, the OnTac headphones make a big deal out of being ergonomically designed for the user. More than 2,000 different colour combinations are available for the ear cushions and exterior caps of the headphones. These ear cushions, according to Dyson, are constructed from premium foam and ultra-soft microfibre, offering outstanding comfort and excellent acoustic seal.

The MyDyson app, which is also compatible with the Ontrac headphones, gives users access to additional features including custom EQ modes, real-time sound tracking, Head Detect, which pauses audio when the ear cups are removed, an intuitive joystick for simple playback control, voice commands, and more.

Dyson has launched its new OnTrac headphones in four colour variants: CNB Copper, CNC Aluminum, CNC Black Nickel, and Ceramic Cinnabar. The device has been launched globally with US pricing at $500. According to Dyson, the headphones will be launched in India soon.

Latest Videos