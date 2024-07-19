Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CONFIRMED! Google showcases Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold design, hints at Gemini AI integration

    Google's upcoming 'Made by Google' event will introduce the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold designs. Price leaks suggest varying costs for different storage options, starting from €899 up to €2,029.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Google is all set to hold its annual ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, where it will showcase the latest iterations of its Pixel 9 series along with other hardware-related announcements. Google has now formally announced the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold's designs ahead of the significant event. The two phones appear to have a very similar rear design in Google's pictures, with a horizontal pill-shaped camera arrangement that appears to house a triple camera array and flash. However, it's currently difficult to determine where Google is hiding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's front camera.

    Notably, the complete cost of the Pixel 9 series was just made public by a story published in the French magazine Dealabs. According to the rumour, there will be four colour options for the Pixel 9 series: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo, and Mojito.

    The leak indicates that the 128GB storage version of the vanilla model would cost €899, while the 256GB storage option will cost €999. In the meanwhile, the pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro might be €1,099 for the 128GB model, €1,199 for the 256GB model, and €1,329 for the 512GB model.

    The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, is anticipated to retail for €1,199 for the 128GB storage model, €1,299 for the 256GB model, €1,429 for the 512GB model, and €1,689 for the highest-end 1TB model.

    According to the rumour, the top-tier Pixel 9 Pro XL model will only be sold in Obidian colour option. The 128GB and 512GB variants will be available in porcelain and hazel finishes, while the 256GB variation will be the only one available in pink.

    Lastly, the pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the replacement for the Pixel Fold from last year, is probably going to cost € 1,899 for the 256GB model and € 2,029 for the 512GB edition. According to reports, it will only come in porcelain and obsidian finishes.

