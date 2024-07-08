CMF Phone 1 to launch in India today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

The company’s first budget 5G smartphone will be accompanied by the new CMF Buds and CMF smartwatch, as confirmed by various teasers from the company. Nothing is gradually building its product armoury and the CMF brand has a big role to play for its growth in markets like India.

The CMF Phone 1 launch day in India is today, and we will be able to see the new Nothing sub-brand product in person. Several business teasers have indicated that the new CMF Buds and CMF wristwatch will come with the company's first low-cost 5G smartphone.

Nothing is progressively expanding its product line, and the CMF brand is crucial to its expansion in places such as India. Having said that, let's have a look at the CMF Phone 1 launch information, including where to watch the event and our expectations for the company's first smartphone.

CMF Phone 1: When and how to watch event LIVE?

On Monday, July 8, at 2:30 PM IST, the CMF Phone 1 India launch will take place live and be aired on the company's YouTube channels and other social media accounts.

CMF Phone 1: What can you expect?

The new CMF Buds Pro and the CMF Watch 2 model will also be available at the CMF Phone 1 launch event. Speaking of Nothing, the CMF Phone 1 may be the most reasonably priced smartphone available. According to leaked estimates, the pricing of the CMF Phone 1 in India may begin at about Rs 17,000 and may decrease with bank discounts.

A detachable back cover for the phone is hinted at in the latest teaser from CMF By Nothing. The company has even demonstrated a tiny screwdriver that consumers may use to unlock the display and adjust the colours to their liking.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is expected to power the CMF Phone 1, will likely be combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. A 120Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED FHD+ display will be installed on the smartphone.

The CMF Phone 1 series will have Nothing OS as well, so it's possible that we'll be looking at one of the only mobile operating systems in the sub-20,000 market to provide a bloatware-free experience. Recent reports suggest a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP front camera and a 50MP main sensor, which the company has verified. Apart from the CMF Phone 1, the CMF Buds Pro 2 and the Watch 2 Pro are probably going to make a small improvement and target the lower end of the market.

