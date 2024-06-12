Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple WWDC 2024: Siri gets MAJOR makeover; 5 new features in advanced voice assistant

    The updated Siri is enhanced with advanced generative AI capabilities through a new system called "Apple Intelligence." Apple has given these new AI powers to Siri to improve its functionality, making it more natural, context-aware, and deeply integrated within Apple's ecosystem.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    Major announcements were made at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, including the release of iOS 18 and improvements to macOS. The most notable of them was the release of the eagerly awaited updated version of Siri, Apple's voice assistant. Through the use of a brand-new system known as "Apple Intelligence," the upgraded Siri is strengthened with sophisticated generative AI capabilities.

    With these enhanced AI capabilities, Apple has enabled Siri to perform better, becoming more contextually aware, natural, and deeply ingrained in the Apple ecosystem. With ChatGPT integration, this transition promises additional AI-powered capabilities and more complex replies. Redesigned to be "more natural, more contextually relevant, and more personal," Apple claims that Siri can now complete daily chores more quickly and efficiently.

    Also Read | Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook

    New design and layout
    When engaged, a bright light that encircles the screen edges adorns the newly redesigned Siri. The goal of this graphic makeover is to make the user experience more captivating. Beyond aesthetics, Apple added onscreen awareness to Siri's repertoire of capabilities, allowing it to take actions depending on what's on the screen.

    Better language understanding
    With enhanced language comprehension skills, Apple's Siri can now comprehend and react to human requests with more naturalness. With this update, consumers can be certain that Siri will keep context even when they make mistakes in their speech. With Siri's ability to type and smoothly move between text and speech inputs, users now have even more options for interacting with the assistant.

    Collaboration with OpenAI
    Notably, Apple and OpenAI collaborated to enhance Siri's generative AI capabilities by integrating ChatGPT technology. With this combination, Siri is able to respond with greater sophistication and manage tasks that are more complicated. Users of Apple's iPhone and Mac operating systems will be able to access ChatGPT through upgrades, which will improve features like text and content production. Apple's plan to use cutting-edge AI technology and maintain its competitiveness in the IT industry includes this relationship.

    Also Read | iOS 18 introduced by Apple at WWDC 2024: Top 7 features coming to your iPhone

    Compatibility with third-party apps
    Thanks to the new App Intents API, one of the most notable aspects of the new Siri is its ability to perform actions across a broad variety of apps—both from Apple and third-party developers. This implies that programmers may give Siri particular commands to execute inside their apps.

    Only for selected Apple devices
    The newest iPads, Macs, and iPhones will be the only devices that can utilise this sophisticated Siri experience. Most of Siri's new features, which are powered by Apple Intelligence, will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads, and Macs with M1 CPUs or later.

    Also Read | Apple new update: THESE iPads, Watches and Macs will not be receiving the latest software

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
