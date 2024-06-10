Apple WWDC 2024: Know keynote timings, how to watch event LIVE and what to expect

Apple WWDC 2024 will start on June 10 and go on till June 14. Apple is expected to host one of its biggest WWDC 2024 events, where developers and other people will get a closer look at the new software upgrades and the AI advancements.

Apple WWDC 2024 is just a few hours away now, when CEO Tim Cook and his team walk us through the new innovations and AI features that the company has been working on for the past few years. In order to compete with Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft, Apple is anticipated to hold one of its largest WWDC 2024 events, giving developers and other interested parties an up-close look at new software updates and AI developments. There are more stakes in AI than we all realised, since reports have already indicated that Apple is excluding all of the latest, flashy gadgets from this year's developer conference.

Apple WWDC 2024 will begin on June 10 and go until June 14. Monday, June 10, at 10 AM PT, or 10:30 PM IST if you're viewing live in India, is the big keynote event. On the first day, you may either follow the live keynote updates on the Apple Events page or watch it live on Apple's YouTube page, where it will be aired live to a global audience.

Apple WWDC 2024 keynote will surely have the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS update and macOS version for the respective devices. Apple is also likely to talk about AI in front of the world, probably for the very first time.

It is rumoured that the corporation is developing custom GenAI capabilities that will be included into the next iPhone 16 models. Additionally, significant improvements to iOS 18, Apple's largest update in years, are anticipated. These changes include additional customisation options for the home screen and a new avatar for Siri. Millions of iPhone users may find appeal in renaming some of the well-known Apple apps to reflect the AI improvement.

Apple is also said to be in talks with OpenAI and Google for a deal to run their AI applications on the iPhones which could be confirmed at the event as well.

Latest Videos