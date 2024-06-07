Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 with AI, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 with more features expected

Apple's WWDC 2024 is expected to keep the spotlight on new AI-driven features across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, enhancing user experience and privacy. The spotlight will be on new AI features integrated into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming WWDC 2024.

One of Apple's main platforms for revealing new software features for all of its devices is the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple is prepared for another year as well; but, according to Mark Gurman, the WWDC will only focus on software this year, with any hardware announcements presumably coming earlier. The latest AI capabilities that are built into Macs, iPads, and iPhones will be highlighted.

Apple WWDC 2024: When and where to watch?

Apple is hosting WWDC 2024 from June 10 to June 14. The event will start on June 10 with a keynote that will be livestreamed on Monday, June 10, starting at 1 pm Eastern, 10 am Pacific. You can watch it via Apple's site or on its official YouTube channel.

Apple WWDC 2024: What can you expect?

During WWDC 2023, Apple unveiled software enhancements powered by artificial intelligence. iOS 18 promises a significant upgrade this year with a plethora of new AI features. This project, called Project Greymatter, aims to include AI into essential applications like as Notes, Photos, Safari, and Messages.

Similar to iOS 18, iPadOS 18 is probably going to have the majority of iOS 18's capabilities, including AI functions. Anticipate AI-driven improvements that take use of this new technology, specifically the recently released M4 chip for iPads. Additionally anticipated are new accessibility features like spoken shortcuts and eye-tracking controls.

Apple is anticipated to release visionOS 2.0 for the Vision Pro, which will expand upon the framework of the mixed-reality headset. Updates are anticipated for the native Calendar, Books, and Maps applications as well as a possible respiratory tracking function for guided meditation. Enhancements to accessibility are also planned, which will improve usability for all users.

macOS 15 is also said to take the highlight of the WWDC 2024 event with expected announcements of many AI features. According to rumours, the new MacOs might come with features including: New Siri icon, revamped System Settings, and unified page controls in Safari.

watchOS 11 is also expected to bring incremental updates. These might include advanced Siri capabilities for on-the-go tasks and Fitness app upgrades. Apple Watch Series 4 might lose support, marking a shift to newer models.

In addition to the major operating systems, updates for tvOS 18 and HomePod Software 18 are anticipated, though specifics remain under wraps.

