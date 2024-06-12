Apple WWDC 2024: 7 ways tech giant will allow you to carry and use your iPhone inside MacBook

Apple's latest Continuity update, unveiled during the WWDC 2024, allows users to carry and use their iPhone inside their MacBook. This feature provides seamless integration and promises to boost productivity. Check details.

"Once you enter the Apple ecosystem, you won't want to get out of it." This is a long-standing and widely held belief among Apple consumers. Additionally, Apple declared at WWDC 2024 that it is now bolstering its ecosystem even more.

"When you use a Mac, iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch, you’re able to do incredible things. And when you use them together, you can do so much more. Use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. Make and receive phone calls without picking up your iPhone. Automatically unlock your Mac when you’re wearing your Apple Watch. It’s like they were all made for each other. Because they were," Apple said in a press release.

1. iPhone mirroring

With the addition of iPhone Mirroring in the macOS Sequoia update, users can now fully access and interact with their iPhone straight from their Mac, improving Continuity. With this feature, users may start or browse any preferred app and swipe between Home Screen panels, mirroring the iPhone's own background and icons. Users may operate their iPhone using the keyboard, trackpad, and mouse on their Mac while the Mac plays audio.

Users may also drag and drop objects between their Mac and iPhone with ease. Crucially, the iPhone stays locked throughout this procedure, guaranteeing security and privacy. Additionally, this functionality seamlessly connects with StandBy, maintaining quick access to critical information. Moreover, users may examine and reply to iPhone alerts directly from their Mac, which increases productivity and convenience.

2. Continuity feature

The latest Continuity update will enable your iPhone to function as an additional MacBook extension. Not only can you utilise your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac with the Continuity Camera, but you can also use its special camera features right from within your MacBook. It's now easier than ever to access features like Desk perspective, which lets you share a top-down perspective of your workstation, and Studio Light, which brightens your face in artistic video chats while lowering the background. You may also walk around during conversations using Centre Stage without having to worry about slipping out of the frame.

3. Answer calls or reply messages from MacBook

It's now simpler to send and receive phone calls and SMS messages from your MacBook thanks to the latest update. You can view all of the calls and texts that show up on your iPhone on your MacBook, so you never miss a crucial conversation. Even if your iPhone is out of reach, you may initiate discussions or take calls straight from your MacBook.

4. Auto Unlock feature

Auto Unlock removes the need for you to input passwords when logging into your MacBook using your Apple Watch. With handoff, you may begin working on a job on one device and finish it uninterrupted on another. For example, you may easily move between devices while working on any job, or start composing an email on your iPhone and finish it on your MacBook.

5. Universal clipboard

With Universal Clipboard, users will be able to copy text, photos, or videos from their iPhone and paste them into their MacBook applications, and vice versa. Conversely, AirDrop will streamline and expedite file transfer between your MacBook and iPhone.

6. Personal hotspot

MacBook will be able to remotely activate the Personal Hotspot on your iPhone, ensuring you’re online in seconds. The integration displays signal strength and battery life, helping you manage your connectivity with ease.

7. Scanning documents in minutes

You can simply use your iPhone to take a picture or scan a document, and watch it instantly appear on your MacBook. This functionality extends to multiple apps, including Finder, Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, Keynote, and Numbers, making your workflow smoother and more efficient.

