    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Apple's AR/MR headset may face a delay in its unveiling, and may not be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC 2023, as it was speculated earlier. Kuo also highlighted that the expected yield of the product may be lower than anticipated “due to the delay in mass production for assembly."

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    Apple’s highly anticipated AR/MR headset may face a delay in its unveiling, and may not be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC 2023 event scheduled for June as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to Kuo, the tech behemoth "isn't very optimistic about the AR/MR headset announcement" and is attempting to match the effect of the iPhone's introduction. Due to this, the announcement may be postponed by 1-2 months to mid-to-late Q3 2023.

    Kuo also emphasised that "due to the delay in mass manufacturing for assembly, the estimated yield of the product may be lower than predicted.In contrast to the "market consensus of 5,00,000 units or more," Kuo predicted that anticipated sales for this year will range from 2,000 to 3,000 units.

    According to Kuo, there are a number of additional reasons why Apple's AR/MR headset reveal may have been delayed, including the present economic crisis, which makes it difficult to create demand for expensive goods. Additionally, concessions were made to the hardware's specs in order to meet the demands of mass production, such as weight reduction, ecosystem and application availability, and a high anticipated selling price of USD $3,000–$4,000 or even more.

    Therefore, the company will likely face setbacks due to the headset's high price, especially amid poor macroeconomic conditions. The market reception for AR/VR headsets has been lukewarm.

    It remains to be seen if Apple actually launches the much-hyped headset at WWDC 2023, and how it is received by the market. The dates for Apple's yearly WWDC 2023 conference are set for June 5 through June 9. According to the organization, the event will take place online and will offer students and coders a special opportunity on the first day of the meeting at Apple Park.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 2:56 PM IST
