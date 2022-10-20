Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Watch Series 8 saves man's life after a brutal car accident

    In the latest Apple Watch Series 8, the tech giant introduced an incident detection feature that detects when users get into an accident and instantly notifies authorities.  A reddit user shared his experience of him in a post where he revealed how the Apple Watch Series 8 saved his life after encountering an accident.

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    Several customers all around the world have found the Apple Watch to be a remarkable product because of the health and safety aspects it provides. The tech giant has a crash detection feature in the most recent Apple Watch Series 8 that recognises when users are involved in collisions and immediately alerts the police.

    Another Apple customer has now been added to the list of those whose lives the smartwatch has saved as a result of the new capability. In a post on Reddit, a person described how the Apple Watch Series 8 saved his life after he was involved in an accident.

    The Reddit user wrote: "Tire went out, and I was around 70 when I struck a telephone pole. Continuous honking, head against the wheel, and smoke approaching the car I was a little perturbed that police were being summoned. Who knows how long I would have stayed there if it weren't for the watch since I was in the middle of nowhere. The next thing I remember, the ambulance is taking me away."

    The user further said he had 3 fractured ribs in addition to an ocular fracture.  "BUT I'm alive. I appreciate Apple. Even while I'm confident I would have ultimately been located, the S8 undoubtedly expedited the process. Examine your tyres. Stay secure, friends," in a post, the Reddit member wrote.

    According to the user, he was travelling at a high rate of speed when he collided with a telephone pole. He was immobile due to several fractures and injuries throughout his body, but fortunately, he was wearing an Apple Watch Series 8 that alerted the police to the collision.

    For those who don't know, Apple released the Crash Detection function on the iPhone and Apple Watch to summon assistance in the event of an accident. Your iPhone or Apple Watch can assist in connecting you to emergency personnel if it detects a serious auto accident. With the most recent versions of iOS, watchOS, and the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra, crash detection is compatible with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Emergency calls are made via a cellular connection or Wi-Fi Calling from an Apple Watch or iPhone connected to the Internet.

