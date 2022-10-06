Apple Watch battery heated, exploded, claims user; firm asked not to go public: Report

Media reports have suggest that a man has claimed that his Apple Watch battery expanded, overheated, and eventually “exploded". The tech giant requested the user to sign a document and asked him not to share the story publically.

A man has claimed that his Apple Watch battery expanded, overheated, and eventually “exploded" throughout an evening and a night, media reports state. After the incident came to Apple’s notice, the tech giant requested the user to sign a document and asked him not to share the story publically. However, he refused to sign the agreement, according to AppleInsider.

According to the customer, the Apple Watch showed a high-temperature alert, and it felt considerably hotter than usual. Following the examination, he discovered that the rear of the Watch had fractured. He quickly contacted Apple Support, and a manager escalated the problem to initiate an investigation. Apple Support advised the consumer not to touch the watch until Apple contacted him again.

The following day, the user awoke to find that the Apple Watch was rapidly heating up, and the display had been shattered. He then took up the gadget, which started making "crackling noises." According to the user, it burst immediately as he flung it out the window.

The individual claimed he sought medical assistance for lead poisoning, which was unwarranted considering the little amount of lead that may wind up in an Apple Watch during production. According to the report, it is unclear whether the guy was burnt during the event. Meanwhile, the user notified Apple of the problem, who informed him that the matter will be escalated further.

According to him, Apple sent him a memo demanding that he not publicise the story. He did not, however, sign the paper. On Wednesday, the company scheduled a delivery pickup to transport the item to its laboratories for additional testing.