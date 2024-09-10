Apple unveils new luxurious and stylish bands along with Watch Series 10; Check price, new colour options

Alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 launch, Apple introduced new bands, including the Titanium Milanese Loop, Natural Milanese Loop, Tan Alpine Loop, Sport Band, Natural Link Bracelet, and Nike Sport Loop, each with unique features and color options.

At the "its Glowtime" event on September 9, Apple also announced the newest Apple Watch range 10 smartwatches in addition to the new iPhone 16 range of handsets. There are two sizes available for the new Apple Watch 10: 46mm and 42mm. The new S10 SiP chipset powers the Apple Watch Series 10, which is about 10% smaller than the Series 7, 8, and 9. Smart features that users depend on every day are made possible by the S10 SiP and integrated 4-core Neural Engine.

These features include the double tap gesture, dictation, on-device Siri, automatic workout detection, and important safety features like fall and crash detection. Additionally, watchOS 11 features like the Translate app, the redesigned Photos face, and the updated Smart Stack are all available.

Along with the new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches the company has also revealed the new bands. All the new Apple Watch bands are available to order today from apple.com/in/store.

First, Apple unveiled the new Titanium Milanese Loop band, which is available in black and natural hues. At Rs 24,500, the band has a safe parachute-style buckle and aerospace-grade titanium mesh. By weight, 85% of the Titanium Milanese Loop is made of recycled materials.

However, there is also the Natural Milanese Loop band, which costs Rs 9,500 and is available in slate, gold, and natural colour choices. The Milanese Loop has a smooth stainless steel mesh and is composed of 65% recycled material by weight.

Priced at Rs 9,500, the Tan Alpine Loop is available in Tan, Navy, Dark Green, and Indigo hues. The tough Alpine Loop is constructed from two layers of material that are woven together seamlessly without the need for sewing.

You may choose from Ultramarine, Lake Green, Blue Cloud, Ink, and Plum colour choices in the Sport Band, all of which will set you back Rs 4,500.





The price of the brand-new Natural Link Bracelet band, which is composed of stainless steel alloy, is Rs 34,999. Golf, Slate, and Natural are the colour choices.



The Nike Sport Loop is available in Black/Blue, Grey/Blue, Green/Grey, Starlight/Pink, and Blue/Red colours, and it costs Rs 4,500. There is at least 68% extra yarn from prior seasons in the Nike Sport Loop.

