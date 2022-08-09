Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Apple make design changes for upcoming iPad 10 this year?

    Apple has revamped the design of the iPad Air, MacBook Air and even the MacBook Pro but the regular iPad and the iPad Pro design refresh is long overdue now. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming iPad.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 9:11 AM IST

    The iPad Air, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro have new looks according to Apple, however the iPad and iPad Pro haven't been updated yet. It appears that we won't have to wait long to witness these gadgets in action. There have been rumours in recent days that Apple will release an updated iPad this year; it's most likely going to be dubbed the iPad 10.

    The business is not anticipated to make significant modifications to the ordinary iPad, but various design renderings suggest that the iPad 10 may at least receive some upgrades from its forerunner. You may be aware that Apple introduced the fifth-generation iPad to the market in 2017, marking the device's most recent significant design update.

    According to the latest iPad renderings, the manufacturer is unlikely to remove the large screen bezels and even keep the bottom-located home button that prioritises touch input.

    The next iPad, however, could undergo minor alterations at the back, including the adoption of a new material for the back panel. The vertical camera configuration that we first saw on the iPhone X family a few years ago may also be added to this iPad. Apple could increase the camera's resolution from an 8 to a 12-megapixel sensor. The A14 Bionic CPU and 4GB RAM may power the iPad 10.

    For its Air and Pro versions, the firm is anticipated to preserve the edge-to-edge display, but it has been said that the next iPad will only feature a USB C connector for charging and would not have a headphone jack.

    The Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 series are anticipated to be unveiled by Apple next month. To everyone's astonishment, the business could also unveil the new AirPods Pro 2nd generation and presumably a new iPad Pro.

