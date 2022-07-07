Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's all new-MacBook Air, powered by M2, to be available from July 15

    According to the business, the MacBook Air allows rapid charging for up to 50% in 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter. The new MacBook Air also has two Thunderbolt ports for attaching various peripherals, as well as a 3.5 mm audio socket that supports high-impedance headphones.

    Apple s all new MacBook Air powered by M2 to be available from July 15 details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Apple has announced that the all-new MacBook Air, powered by the M2 processor, will be available for pre-order on July 8, with delivery beginning on July 15. Apple's new MacBook Air boasts a new look, new features, powerful technology, and other enhancements. All of these modifications have always increased the cost of the Air lineup.

    A 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging are all included in the new MacBook Air with M2 CPU. According to the business, the MacBook Air allows rapid charging for up to 50% in 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter. The new MacBook Air also has two Thunderbolt ports for attaching various peripherals, as well as a 3.5 mm audio socket that supports high-impedance headphones.

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    The Magic Keyboard also has a full-height function row with Touch ID and a large, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad. The MacBook Air comes with a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a bigger image sensor and a four-speaker sound system.

    It goes without saying that the M2 chip will significantly improve performance, but if the M1 chip is sufficient for you, the good news is that Apple will continue to offer the M1 version.

    The basic model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 series starts at Rs 1,19,900 and includes an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. There is also an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD variant for Rs 1,49,900. Apple allows users to upgrade the RAM to 24GB and the storage capacity to 2TB SSD for an extra Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

    Also Read | Apple MacBook Air M2 likely to hit stores on July 15, suggests report

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain Here s what we know gcw

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    iQoo 9T likely to launch by July end might support fast charging better processor and more gcw

    iQoo 9T likely to launch by July end; might support fast charging, better processor and more

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5 per cent larger display Here s what we know gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 to have 5% larger display? Here's what we know

    Asus ROG Phone 6 ROG Phone 6 Pro launched Know price specs of gaming smartphone gcw

    Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched; Know price, specs of gaming smartphone

    5 reasons why one should buy Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro gcw

    5 reasons why one should buy Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro

    Recent Stories

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: Will injury force Rafael Nadal to pull out of semis against Nick Kyrgios Spaniard answers snt

    Wimbledon 2022: Will injury force Nadal to pull out of semis against Kyrgios? Spaniard answers

    Thor Love and Thunder: Hit or Flop? Why to spend money on Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale's film? RBA

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Hit or Flop? Why to spend money on Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale's film?

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details - adt

    UGC NET 2022 admit cards released; know how to download, other details

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain Here s what we know gcw

    Upcoming Apple iPhone to let users type in rain? Here's what we know

    Kaali filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    'Kaali' filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon