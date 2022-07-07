Apple's all new-MacBook Air, powered by M2, to be available from July 15

According to the business, the MacBook Air allows rapid charging for up to 50% in 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter. The new MacBook Air also has two Thunderbolt ports for attaching various peripherals, as well as a 3.5 mm audio socket that supports high-impedance headphones.

Apple has announced that the all-new MacBook Air, powered by the M2 processor, will be available for pre-order on July 8, with delivery beginning on July 15. Apple's new MacBook Air boasts a new look, new features, powerful technology, and other enhancements. All of these modifications have always increased the cost of the Air lineup.

A 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging are all included in the new MacBook Air with M2 CPU. According to the business, the MacBook Air allows rapid charging for up to 50% in 30 minutes with an optional 67W USB-C power adapter. The new MacBook Air also has two Thunderbolt ports for attaching various peripherals, as well as a 3.5 mm audio socket that supports high-impedance headphones.

The Magic Keyboard also has a full-height function row with Touch ID and a large, industry-leading Force Touch trackpad. The MacBook Air comes with a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a bigger image sensor and a four-speaker sound system.

It goes without saying that the M2 chip will significantly improve performance, but if the M1 chip is sufficient for you, the good news is that Apple will continue to offer the M1 version.

The basic model of the Apple MacBook Air M2 series starts at Rs 1,19,900 and includes an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. There is also an 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD variant for Rs 1,49,900. Apple allows users to upgrade the RAM to 24GB and the storage capacity to 2TB SSD for an extra Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

